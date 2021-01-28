Asier Garitano will lead 100% today his first training in front of the Leganes on his return to Butarque. Yesterday he had to settle for a mixed formula due to sanitary restrictions. With the results of the PCR in hand, he should have no problem starting to inoculate his methods in a group that only survives four of the pupils he had when he left the club in 2018. Namely: Eraso, Bustinza, Rubén Pérez and Cuéllar. They are the Asier cohort.

All four serve as captains of the Leganes. Therefore, it is not surprising that the Bergara rely, even more if possible, on their group management and rapport to quickly settle their ideas in a group in which the rest of the staff is new to Garitano. Namely, 24 footballers have not passed through his board in Leganés, although one of them, Ruben Pardo, Yes, he was under his orders in Asier’s journey at Real Sociedad.

Managing such a large squad will be one of the challenges for a coach who, in his previous years in the south of the capital, always liked the short group. No more than 23 footballers and, among them, three goalkeepers. He now has 28 (including three goalkeepers) and little prospect of quantitative change in the winter market. The intentions of the club is to make movements (middle center is sought) but without this implying a drop in numbers.

“Veterans are important”

The relationship of Garitano with these four veterans is, in many cases, friendship. For example, with Javi eraso, whom he himself signed in 2013, when he first enlisted in the ranks of a Leganes which then was from Second B. Already in First, Asier was key in the return of the Navarrese to Butarque.

In an interview in September in AS, the coach highlighted the figure of Eraso precisely for having worn the laurel shield in the three professional categories. “Eraso went from Second B to Second, then First and now to Second. It’s important to have those people plugged into the Leganes. They will get it ”, he predicted then without even imagining that a few months later, he would have it under his command again.

With “those people”, Garitano he was referring to the core of veterans of the Leganes what had passed through First and now he saw himself competing one notch below. “It is important to retain them if they are psyched to compete in Second. You have to make them see that they must compete in a different category. Which is hard and very long. That he has a lot of talent ”, Asier spoke with the transfer market still open.

“They have to adapt another to everything: the referees, going through tough times, difficult opponents… but these people have that capacity. They are club people. Good people who know how to be through thick and thin, for sure there will be bad times “, he insisted. Surely this speech will be the one that he will repeat to you in the next few days as he settles in a changing room in which, otherwise, there are not many modifications.

The novelty of the nutritionist

Two of the three physios that he left remain at the club (Sergio Hontoria and Carlos Carballo). Also the head of the medical services (Alberto Lam) and the retrainer (Sergio Martos). The props (Jara Cuenca and Juan Domínguez) and the delegate (Sergio Agulló) also continue.

Only one physio (Pedro Zamoran), the analyst (Pedro Serna) and, above all, the nutritionist (David Jiménez) have changed. This last figure did not even exist when Garitano He led the team for five years. Asier was convinced that an elite player should be professional enough to take care of his diet without problems.

Miguel Pérez and Queco Piña, in his team

It should be remembered that, together with Garitano, are currently part of your coaching staff Miguel Perez (physical trainer) and Pineapple Queco (goalkeeper coach). The arrival of the latter is not official yet, but the former goalkeeper, a member of the squads who came up with Garitano to Second and First, will be in charge of preparing the archers for this new project. The club is still looking for a second coach to practice alongside Asier.