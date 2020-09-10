Within the Bryansk area, a scandal erupted. In social networks appeared video, which captures a bit of the cemetery within the village of Bolshoye Polpino. As a substitute of graves with monuments – trenches, damaged containers and columns with numbers … “We’re strolling proper over the grave. That is how individuals are buried – similar to some sort of animals! ” – the lady behind the scenes is indignant. Why the burials within the Bryansk area turned out to be in such a miserable state, as unknown individuals are buried and whether or not it’s potential to do it actually humanly, Izvestia discovered.

An unpleasant image

“It stinks of rot. There should not ten or 5 of them – there are three or 4 a whole lot, ”the lady reveals trenches and poles with indicators on the video.

As Izvestia came upon, the eerie place was captured by Karina Ok. collectively along with her pal. An unusual cemetery is actually situated close by, and so as to not wander into it, the chums determined to right away transfer away from the mournful place deep into the forest.

“And we simply flip into the forest, depart the cemetery and are available throughout this! Lengthy, buried trenches with planks caught in them. Additional we see new dug trenches, nobody has but been buried in them – simply lengthy trenches dug by a bucket. Even additional we see an unburied grave, pegs stick out. A field is mendacity round, a movie protruding of it. The odor is cadaverous. We went additional, regarded – on the plates nearly all the pieces was erased. And there are only a lot of such burials! ” – the lady feedback.

We came upon from the locals: that is how, it seems, they bury homeless kids, lifeless kids born after 154 days of being pregnant, unidentified folks, for whose funeral nobody is prepared to pay, so the prices are borne by the state.

Photograph: vk.com/ Overheard Bryansk Cemetery within the Bryansk area

It’s not customary to concentrate to such burials. Normally they’re situated someplace on the sting of the cemetery and discuss them solely when one thing out of the unusual occurs, because it occurred now within the Bryansk area or, for instance, after the flood in Krymsk in 2012. Then, within the mild of rumors about incorrect statistics on the lifeless, residents of Lenin’s farm observed recent numbered graves within the cemetery and sounded the alarm. Native journalists left and so they checked: nothing legal, in order that they bury unidentified folks and these graves don’t have anything to do with the flood in Krymsk – all of the mounds with plates are strictly registered.

Burials on the cemetery in Bolshoy Polpino are accountable for the Municipal Unitary Specialised Enterprise for Funeral Affairs within the metropolis of Bryansk. Its director, Sergei Schemelinin, in a dialog with Izvestia, admits: they neglected it.

“ The final burial was two weeks in the past. The rains handed, all the pieces crumbled, and the workers, who needed to periodically come, look and proper, didn’t. “, – says the top of the enterprise, noting that the debriefing has already been carried out, everybody has already acquired” their gingerbread “and can now comply with the burials. True, they do it quite actually: nobody allocates cash for caring for burials on an not easily seen website, and much more so for its enchancment, in order that they comply with as finest they will. Within the close to future, particular indicators will likely be put in on the positioning, and subsequent 12 months the territory will likely be fenced off.

The press service of the Bryansk administration instructed Izvestia that the positioning itself is situated throughout the cemetery, the upkeep of the territory of which have to be supplied by the municipal enterprise. There isn’t any separate merchandise of bills for the upkeep of the graves of unknown individuals …

Unnamed graves in one of many Kuban cemeteries Photograph: youtube.com/Russia. Kuban

“ However the state of affairs confirmed that there’s a downside and it will likely be mentioned with due regard to, if potential, allocate separate funding. “, – famous within the metropolis administration.

On a decent price range

The essential regulation, in keeping with which the funeral providers sector operates (“On Burial and Funeral Work” of 1996), classifies unclaimed our bodies right into a separate class. Artwork. 12 of this regulation offers for the next ensures for the burial of the deceased (perished) who don’t have any family members and the identification has not been established: paperwork for burial, vesting the physique, transportation to the cemetery (crematorium), burial. How it will likely be, particulars and nuances are being clarified on the native stage. In reality, all the pieces occurs with out a lot ceremony and with minimal prices: they dig trenches and bury them in batches.

“ If on the native stage there’s an unambiguous instruction to dig manually with shovels, and dig with an excavator, then it is a violation. If there isn’t a such normative doc, then there will likely be no questions “, – says” Izvestia “consultant of the commerce union of staff within the sphere of funeral providers Anton Avdeev.

Sergei Schemelinin notes that there aren’t any requirements as such. In keeping with him, digging every burial place with a tractor is unreasonable and uneconomical, and manually the bottom worth is 6.5 thousand rubles.

Photograph: TASS / YAY

“ Due to this fact, the ditch is dug in a mechanized approach, that’s, with a tractor, for 15-20 burials , – explains Sergei Schemelinin. – If there have been 20 corpses without delay, the ditch could be closed on high with sand. And so what occurred? They introduced 5 corpses. What does the worker do? Burrowing, however the trench continues. In order that nothing crumbles, two containers are positioned (one on high of the opposite) and lined with sand. “

In keeping with him, 4 thousand rubles are allotted for these procedures, however the true value is 6205 rubles. The distinction must be closed out of 1’s personal pocket with proceeds from an unusual funeral.

In keeping with the Vice-President of the Union of Funeral Organizations and Crematoria (SPOK) Vladimir Rodkin, now the price of providers supplied in keeping with the assured record of burial providers is 6,124.86 rubles. This quantity is allotted from the federal price range and could be supplemented by native authorities. In St. Petersburg, for instance, it’s 12 thousand rubles. At one time, the minimal from the federal price range was just one,000 rubles, in 2012 – 4,000 rubles.

“There should not many of those“ rootless folks ”who comply with the assured record. There are not more than 2,500 of them in St. Petersburg. In Bryansk, I feel, there will likely be 150-200 folks in a 12 months, so it’s fairly potential to pay 300,000 rubles to the price range for a good quantity – to calmly put together a grave and bury it, ”says Rodkin …

Photograph: TASS / Victor Drachev

In Bryansk, for some cause, this determine is all about all the pieces stayed on the level 4 thousand rubles. The press service of the town administration defined that that they had utilized to the regional authorities with a request to extend funding, however haven’t but acquired a response. On the time of publication of the fabric, Izvestia didn’t obtain a response to its request from the federal government of the Bryansk area.

Atypical state of affairs

Within the Union of Funeral Organizations and Crematoria (SPOK), the place Izvestia turned for remark, they had been outraged by the Bryansk story: the state of affairs was atypical, with violation of sanitary and environmental necessities.

“The coffin should lie at a depth of not less than two meters (1 m 70 cm from the sting of the earth to the lid of the coffin). The gap between the graves is a couple of meter, says Vladimir Rodkin. – There’s a process for the sanitary upkeep of cemeteries, which is spelled out in SanPin.

In keeping with the professional, graves ought to be particular person, not a trench. It’s potential to scale back the space between the graves someplace with the intention to save land, that is allowed.

Photograph: RIA Novosti / Alexander Kryazhev

“Let or not it’s a decision of the native authority, which can describe the order: such a depth, such a distance between the graves is their duty,” says Vladimir Rodkin. – Respect ought to be the identical for everybody. Nowhere is it indicated that the homeless particular person ought to be buried the other way up, and Ivanov and Petrov ought to be put. Normal necessities: this cemetery and cemetery have to be saved so as “.

In keeping with Anton Avdeev, it’s nonetheless unimaginable to do with out respectable funding for the funeral, and every area ought to have its personal determine, bearing in mind the pure and weather conditions.

Or a crematorium?

Sergei Schemelinin notes that in 1996 there have been about 20-25 unclaimed our bodies, however now, on common, about 150 such burials seem per 12 months.

“ I perceive that when an individual is alone, he has nobody. However they do not even take those that have kids, nephews, brothers, sisters. They suppose: “Let the state bury!” Though when you take the best coffin and cross, hire a hearse for 2 hours, then you may maintain inside 11-12 thousand rubles and bury your relative in a Christian approach “, – says the consultant of the funeral firm. Nonetheless, typically family members are discovered – there are 3-4 exhumations a 12 months.

Photograph: TASS / Alexander Ryumin

“ It occurs that an unidentified corpse is buried, after which by means of the safety forces folks establish an individual from pictures and switch to us. There are about 10-15 circumstances when the corpse will not be exhumed, however the burial is organized. It’s instantly seen: plaques, plaques, after which as soon as – a monument “.

Those that have by no means seen such websites can actually be horrified: a whole lot of protruding columns, no names, no pictures. Could not or not it’s in any other case? In keeping with Sergei Schemelinin, there are solely two methods to keep away from a miserable state of affairs: preserve satisfactory funding for the burial and upkeep of such burials or construct a crematorium.

“Even in Europe there are sufficient such issues: for instance, when individuals who have come to work from different nations die, however family members don’t take the physique, as a result of it’s costly. The our bodies are cremated on the expense of the state, and urns with a quantity are positioned in a particular room for 5 years. If throughout this time one of many family members arrives, he can choose up the urn, however on the similar time he should pay the quantity that the municipality spent on your complete process to the cashier. If after 5 years nobody arrived, then all are buried in a single grave in a separate place. Each the economic system of land and the moral difficulty should not touched upon, “- mentioned the consultant of the funeral group. In keeping with him, the development of the crematorium will value about 150-170 million rubles, and the estimated payback interval is about 30 years.

Nonetheless, Anton Avdeev notes that cremation in mixture is costlier than unusual burial within the floor.

Photograph: TASS / Evgeny Kurskov

“It simply looks as if cremation is cheaper. It’s cheaper so long as it’s backed by native authorities. And when you take away this subsidy … A easy instance. In Voronezh, cremation prices 32 thousand rubles, and the minimal value of “digging” a grave is 6-7 thousand rubles. Why cremation then? An investor can not go under 32 thousand, as a result of, to start with, he collected loans. Secondly, he had very sophisticated development paperwork, a bunch of permits, which he additionally spent on, plus gear and electrical connections. In Soviet occasions, crematoria may solely be inbuilt settlements the place over 800 thousand folks lived. In all of the others, they didn’t repay, ”says Avdeev.

In keeping with Vladimir Rodkin, if the corpse is recognized, however there aren’t any family members, then cremation is feasible. “If the physique is legal, with an ax in its head, then the legal case is being performed for 15 years, throughout which the prosecutor’s workplace can request exhumation,” the professional notes. Due to this fact, cremation will not be allowed.