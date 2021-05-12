The biochemist Oscar Fernandez Capetillo one day in 2016 he attended a conference on the origin of life on Earth. The speaker was the American Jack Szostak, a winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine that he was determined to find the recipe to generate a living being in the laboratory, from chemical ingredients already present on the primitive planet. After the lecture, the two got together for coffee. Szostak no longer remembers the content of that conversation, but Fernández Capetillo was impressed with it. That brief dialogue culminated five years later in the discovery of a mechanism that illuminates one of the most devastating diseases of the human being: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The disorder, sooner or later lethal, strikes one in 20,000 people in the world. ALS usually appears by surprise in adults, destroying the nerve cells that control muscle movements, and gradually the patient is unable to walk, speak, eat, and eventually breathe. There is no treatment. And, in 90% of cases, its cause is unknown.

Fernández Capetillo, from the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), in Madrid, became interested in ALS in 2014, as a result of that awareness campaign in which many famous people, like American mogul Donald Trump, they recorded themselves throwing a bucket of ice water over their head. The biochemist, born in Bilbao 46 years ago, was already a world expert in cancer by then. The scientific journal Cell had just included it in his international selection of 40 elite researchers under 40. After developing an experimental cancer drug and licensing it in December 2013 to the pharmaceutical Merck Serono, Fernández Capetillo made the leap to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. “I thought that, with the tools we had in cancer research, we could move forward with ALS,” he recalls.

His eureka moment came on April 14, 2016. Nobel Prize winner Jack Szostak offered a conference at the Karolinska Institute, in Stockholm (Sweden), where Fernández Capetillo also has its own laboratory. The Spaniard remembers that, in the cafe, Szostak told him about his experiments to try to imitate the origin of living beings. The American researcher’s hypothesis is that life on Earth arose from RNA, the molecule of sugars and phosphates that directs the formation of proteins in human cells, such as hemoglobin in the blood and myosin in the muscles. Szostak explained that to slow down chemical reactions in the laboratory, he used small proteins rich in arginine, a molecule that sticks to RNA and DNA like tar.

American researcher Jack Szostak, winner of a Nobel Prize in Medicine. Harvard University

Fernández Capetillo’s head went from the origin of life on Earth to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, without giving up the coffee. “I thought, ‘Oysters, let’s see if this happens in ALS patients.’ And it is exactly what happened. That was the mechanism that made their neurons die ”, explains the researcher. Their results are published this Wednesday in the specialized magazine The EMBO Journal, with the CNIO researchers Vanesa Lafarga and Oleksandra Sirozh as main co-authors.

About 10% of ALS patients have family members who are also sick. Fernández Capetillo’s team has focused on these cases in which there is a genetic component, half of which are related to the C9ORF72 gene. Researchers have observed that mutations in this gene induce the human cell to produce precisely small proteins rich in arginine, which bind to RNA and DNA, block essential cellular processes and end up killing the neurons of affected people. Fernández Capetillo believes that the mechanism may be similar in other types of ALS. “I do not know if it can be extrapolated to all, but to a large part,” he says.

Szostak did not speak to the Spanish biologist again after that brief talk in 2016. Asked by EL PAÍS, the researcher, from Harvard University (United States), is amazed when he sees the results with ALS. “It is extraordinary that a trivial comment over coffee can lead to interesting experiments years later!” He exclaims.

Chemistry Palomo Valley, from the CSIC, applauds the work of Fernández Capetillo. “It is a great step forward to see why this disease occurs in these specific patients,” celebrates Palomo, who directs a project to seek treatments for ALS. The researcher, however, recalls that in 90% of the patients no genetic component is identified. “What about the patients in whom we have not found any mutation? It will be necessary to see if something similar happens or if there are more mechanisms involved. That’s the big question, ”he says.

Chemistry Ana Martínez Gil, also from the CSIC, coordinates ELA-Madrid, another project to develop experimental treatments against the disease. The researcher praises the new study by Fernández Capetillo, although she misses some broader analysis, such as the possible relationship of this new mechanism with the appearance of aggregates of TDP-43 proteins in neurons, a phenomenon considered a hallmark of the disease. “We all focus on one path and we are not able to get up a bit to look at what is happening at a general level: how the different roads intersect,” says the scientist.

Martínez Gil, despite everything, is optimistic. “ALS was a hidden disease that, in recent years, has become visible. It was a disease that was hidden from society, from researchers, from doctors and from research funders, ”he explains. “Once it’s made visible, a lot of human and financial resources are being put into it. And, whenever resources are put in, there are long-term fruits ”, he confides. Fernández Capetillo himself and his team have begun to look for potential therapies with mice genetically modified to produce large amounts of small proteins with arginine. “The key to curing any disease is to first understand what is not working. Only then can you start looking for a treatment ”, emphasizes the biochemist.

