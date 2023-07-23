The Murcia bullring was flooded this Saturday with glitter, ‘outfits flow two thousand’ and kilometric nails that did not stop moving the fan, while they waited for the singer of songs like ‘Fiebre’ or ‘Alocao’. Who would say that among so many people, there would also be one of the most feared insects of summer, cockroaches.

Bad Gyal was able to withstand the suffocating heat of the Murcian summer nights, however, he could not hide his disgusted face when he realized the presence of the cockroach. Still, he kept moving his hips in true ‘The Show Must Go On’ style.

The proclaimed ‘Spanish queen of dancehall’ asked her team for help. After moving her microphone away from her for a moment, she pointed out where the insect was located and whispered to kill her so she could continue ‘Flow 2000’ calmly. Her followers have empathized with her through twitter, and have felt identified with the singer’s gestures.

Summer brings many positive things, such as travel, vacations or festivals. But, also, bad things like the arrival of cockroaches. This insect can be found anywhere on the streets and even on stages. Their appearance always causes discomfort, since they are transmitters of diseases and contaminate food. So the singer’s reaction was quite natural.

Despite the annoying intervention, both the public and the interpreter continued with the show. Themes that do not stop playing in nightclubs such as ‘Nueva York’ raised the spirits of all those present, who shouted ‘president’ to the Catalan artist. A party in which drops of sweat were no excuse for not stopping dancing. After almost two hours, the concert came to an end with the artist’s anthem, ‘Fiebre’.