The European Time newspaper and many European and international media outlets reported a special story about the praise of a coalition of international human rights organizations for organizing the UAE Climate Conference in its twenty-eighth session, and for the great achievements made by the country in terms of climate protection and climate justice, according to the head of the United Families Organization, which submitted a written statement On behalf of the coalition of international human rights organizations, the Human Rights Council at its fifty-second session, praising the organization of the United Arab Emirates for the climate conference “COP 28”, and the care and attention the country attaches to climate issues, and its endeavor to strengthen international efforts related to climate within the framework of the UAE’s efforts A pioneering and distinguished experience to achieve climate justice according to an approach based on respect and promotion of human rights, stressing the importance of concerted international efforts to protect the climate and giving utmost importance to spare countries and human societies all the negative consequences of climate change, and work to enhance the enjoyment of human rights and ensure the quality of life in developing countries.





In its statement that it submitted on behalf of the coalition of human rights organizations under the third item of the agenda of the International Council for Human Rights of the United Nations, which is related to “the promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural, and the right to development,” the organization indicated the importance of facing all risks and challenges related to achieving justice. climate, especially the important role that the Human Rights Council enjoys in this context, and the statement stressed the importance of major countries assuming their international and moral responsibilities related to climate issues and mitigating the devastating effects and consequences on weak societies and developing countries, and the need for the Council to lead international efforts related to the impact of climate change on the system International Human Rights.





The statement stressed the importance of the climate summit in its twenty-eighth session, which is organized by the United Arab Emirates, stressing the support of civil society and non-governmental organizations for the UAE’s organization of the climate summit and their keenness that the climate summit, which will be held next November, come out with outputs that contribute to developing effective and effective solutions and treatments for climate problems. faced by the countries of the world in terms of climate changes, heat emissions and the reduction of negative human interventions, which threaten the climate system and increase the challenges and risks faced by society and countries and deepen the problems that threaten their enjoyment of their rights, and spare them the devastating effects and consequences that negatively affect their lives and expose them to many risks that It prevents them from enjoying their right to life, health, and living in a safe and healthy environment.





The statement touched on the importance of re-evaluating the efforts of countries and establishing an international mechanism to measure the levels of progress and achievement achieved by countries within the framework of commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change of 1992 and the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015, and the responsibility of the international community to protect the climate and limit climate change. All the negative practices and interventions carried out by large and developed countries and companies, and the need to lead international efforts to strengthen the commitment of countries to achieve climate justice according to a humane approach, expressing the need for countries and non-governmental organizations to support the UAE’s efforts to organize the next climate summit, and to strengthen the confidence of the international community in the UAE’s leadership in organizing Global events that aim to achieve goodness, peace and development for countries and human societies in the world, and the organization referred in its statement to what was expressed by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Work to achieve climate justice, bridge the gap between human societies and protect human lives.





The organization, representing the coalition of non-governmental organizations, stressed the importance of holding the Climate Conference at its 28th session in the United Arab Emirates, which presents one of the best global results in the context of commitment to climate protection, and takes the global lead in working to achieve international commitments related to concerted efforts to protect countries and human societies from the effects and consequences. The lack of climate justice, which was confirmed by the Secretary-General of the United Nations regarding the climate summit that will be held in the UAE in 2023 as a “summit of climate ambition”, and he urged countries, governments, companies, civil society institutions and all actors to strengthen and join efforts for the independence of this upcoming climate summit to work to protect Improving the living conditions of the most affected developing countries and societies and achieving equality related to climate justice according to a humane approach. Which will represent a unique success for the climate summit in the Emirates in light of the inability and failure of more than 27 summits to achieve this effective and effective approach.





At the end of its statement, the organization expressed its appreciation and high confidence in the great efforts made by the United Arab Emirates in hosting the 2023 Climate Summit, and for its distinguished efforts to achieve climate justice in accordance with an approach based on respect and promotion of human rights, as well as in its statement submitted to the International Council for Human Rights. of the United Nations, at the initiative of the UAE as the first country in the Middle East to confirm its voluntary commitment to sign the Paris Climate Agreement for the year 2015, and to launch pioneering and comprehensive initiatives to invest $100 billion in clean energy related to promoting common climate goals and achieving global energy security for the year 2035, in addition to launching the Emirates Strategy To achieve climate neutrality by the year 2050, launch a comprehensive proactive approach to climate protection that takes into account the needs and conditions of various developed and developing countries, lead the efforts of the international community and strengthen its concerted efforts to achieve climate justice, and invest more than $50 billion in clean energy projects in 70 countries, including thirty-one countries. One of the countries most exposed to the risks and repercussions of climate change, and its intention to invest an additional $ 50 billion over the next decade as part of its keenness to mobilize global efforts to meet the challenges of climate change in the world, and to launch the “Union 7” program, which aims to secure financing for renewable energy projects and provide clean electricity for about 100 One million people in Africa, and the launch of the “Climate Agricultural Innovation” initiative in partnership with 30 countries to accelerate work on developing climate-smart food and agricultural systems over the next five years.





In its statement, the coalition of international human rights organizations also praised the UAE’s hosting of global events concerned with climate protection, and its regular hosting of senior officials, decision-makers and international experts, such as the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the Climate Forum at the World Government Summit, the World Green Economy Summit, and the annual exhibition of water, environment and energy technology. In addition to its commitment to combating climate change in the UAE within an integrated system of strategies, legislation, initiatives, programs and projects for protecting the climate and the environment and combating climate change, which puts the UAE at the forefront of countries in the world by providing an inspiring model for the countries of the world, as the UAE is one of the most donors of humanitarian aid to countries Most affected by the repercussions of climate change, it is also the first country in the region to commit to reducing emissions at the level of the entire economy, and the UAE ranked first in the region to announce a strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by the year 2050, and it exports it to the countries of the region by applying carbon capture, use and storage technology on A wide industrial scale, the launch of the first green hydrogen industrial project in the region and its embrace of the three largest and least expensive solar power plants in the world.

In addition, the coalition of international human rights organizations presented many oral statements before the Human Rights Council in the framework of the general debate. Negative interventions and the strengthening of private international efforts, as the coalition of international human rights organizations expressed their appreciation for the UAE’s experience as one of the best global models in climate protection, and its global leadership in achieving international solidarity to protect countries and human societies from the effects and consequences of climate injustice, we urge them to exit the “Ambition Summit” Climate Change” by effective and binding decisions for countries that contribute to putting climate issues as a priority to improve the quality of life in developing countries and societies according to a humane approach.

The coalition of international human rights organizations also made many recommendations in light of its participation in the fifty-second session of the Human Rights Council, which was represented in “the need to work to make the climate conference at its summit 28 a major event to move from the theoretical framework to address the problems of climate change, and start real action based on commitment.” And the implementation of the main requirements for climate protection and climate justice for states and human societies, the launch of the “UAE Action Charter for Climate Protection”, and “the need to document the pioneering UAE experience in climate protection according to a human approach, and work to provide it to states and human societies as a guiding model that contributes to strengthening the efforts of countries concerned with protecting Climate” in addition to “the necessity of emphasizing the strengthening of international collaboration to work to protect the climate and achieve climate justice in accordance with an approach based on respect for human rights, in a way that achieves justice and equality for all countries and human societies.”

