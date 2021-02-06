The Region woke up this Saturday to a heavy sky, pearly in color and with the streets, terraces and vehicles covered by a thick layer of dust. The culprit is a cloud of suspended African dust that crosses the Region of Murcia and the entire eastern half of Spain since yesterday.

Despite the fact that there has been no significant rainfall in the form of rain, “except for some drops in the form of mud that have fallen in Cehegín”, explains Juan Esteban Palenzuela, territorial delegate of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in Murcia , the morning mists with which the Region woke up have caused the dense layer of dust to settle on the surfaces, thus leaving an unmistakable mark of the passage of the sub-saharan dust cloud through the Murcian territory.

«To a greater or lesser extent, clay has been present throughout the Community. In some areas more has been deposited due to local factors that cause the amount of dust in the atmosphere to be greater, ”says Palenzuela.

Evolution of the dust cloud

Clouds are formed by injecting soil dust from source areas into the atmosphere, usually in North Africa, and remain in suspension until weather conditions, such as winds, cause it to move hundreds of kilometers from the point of origin. In many cases, this cloud is accompanied by precipitation, which causes the particles to appear as wet mud. Also, the presence of this airborne dust can cause irritation or discomfort in people suffering from respiratory diseases or allergies.

Dust cloud

In this case, the cloud has reached Aragon entering from the southeast. The forecast of the Aemet is that this mass of dry mud will move towards northeast Europe, and leave the country this Saturday.