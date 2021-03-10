A motorist escaped serious injury yesterday (March 9) after his car hit a tram in San Vicente del Raspeig.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle jumped a red traffic light before colliding with the tram which links San Vicente with Alicante.

The crash happened at around 2.25 pm as the car ended up sandwiched between a fenced wall and the tram.

The shocked motorist was trapped in his vehicle and was released by Alicante firefighters.

In spite of the dramatic collision, he only suffered a minor arm injury and declined further medical treatment.

Police cut off access to the road for an hour while they removed his car.

It’s unlikely to be the end of the matter as the unnamed driver will almost certainly face prosecution for causing the accident.