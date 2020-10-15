What exactly two countries look like when fighting among themselves, it is understandable when our eyes are on the battle of two countries that we have no direct association. Otherwise, either one of us seems to be less bad or more badass. As it happens, our sympathy goes in favor of one. After this, the whole evil starts appearing on the other side and the question of the character of the battle disappears. The question of character is important because if a war is a medicine or poison for humanity, it can be decided by this, and if there is little fairness in the eyes, then it becomes difficult to test. However, at the moment there is a war going on between two countries in the world which are not so well known, at least for most people of India, that they are eager to become a party in this battle. Therefore, on all aspects related to war, we can put an absolute view on some important aspects with the help of this fight.

Claims and counterclaims

These two countries are the two neighboring Azerbaijan and Armenia of the Caucasus region. The war between the two countries has a long history, but the latest round of fighting began on 27 September. As is usually the case, even in this war, if you are not obliged to blindly believe one side, it is difficult to understand who actually started the battle and who is responsible for it. The two sides are blaming each other, and there is no way for those sitting away from the battlefield to test the truth of their claims.

Ideally we should also have a look at why this battle started and why the ceasefire is not being named despite the declaration of ceasefire once on 10 October. But one or the other story is associated with every battle. There are many factors that make him tall. Getting entangled in them may miss some other important things. So, let’s move forward with a little understanding that at the root of this battle is a very beautiful area named Nagorno-Karabakh with an area of ​​about four and a half thousand square kilometers and a population of one and a half lakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but the secret there Someone else walks. The issue is that Azerbaijan is a Shia-dominated Muslim country, while the majority of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh is Christian, which feels closer to the neighboring Christian-majority country of Armenia.

This is the first level of this interesting love triangle. At its second level, two powerful countries of this region are seen standing – Russia and Turkey. Turkey’s direct argument is that it cannot leave Azerbaijan’s Muslim brothers alone. Although Turkey is a Sunni majority country, while Azerbaijan has a Shia population, the language that keeps Turkey connected to Azerbaijan is language, neutralizing this contrast. The people of Azerbaijan may be Shia, but they are Turkish. The situation in Russia is a bit bizarre in that in spite of being more sympathetic to Armenia, it has not been able to express this openly because both these countries have been part of the Soviet Union and even today both come under the sphere of influence of Russia.

However, what is more interesting than these details separating the two sides are the things that keep the leadership of the two countries in the same court even during this battle. The war began on 27 September, and on 28 September the Armenia government banned the exclusion of all those above 18 years of age who were included in the Mobilization Reserve List. The next day, TicTalk closed in Armenia. Even if the ban was not announced, the common people had access to it. Subsequently arrests started on suspicion of treason, martial law was tightened and criticism of various organs of the state was banned.

The situation of the people of Azerbaijan was also no different. Restrictions on access to the internet were imposed on 27 September itself. On 28 September, curfew was also imposed in all major cities including the capital city of Baku. It is clear that apart from the loss of life and property in the attacks of the enemy army and the expenses of the war, the common people of both countries are also facing an attack on their civil rights. But there is another very different question which is related to this fight between Azerbaijan and Armenia. As has been clear till now, a major factor in the ongoing war between the two countries is the different religious and linguistic identity of the people of these countries.

Human mind

Keep in mind that these two countries became part of the Soviet Union in 1921 itself. No one can be accused of any discrimination or persecution on the basis of ethnic and religious identities against the Soviet Union and whatever it is said throughout this period. Rather, if there was anything to govern, it was only to weaken these identities. Despite this, when these countries came into a state of separation after seven decades, these identities became the basis of their confrontation. Say the question or the lesson, it is for humanity that the process of change in the mind of man is probably more complex than we have understood it.