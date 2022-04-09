The National Center of Meteorology confirmed the existence of a climatic phenomenon called “La Niña” that greatly affected the patterns of temperature and precipitation in the UAE last year, explaining that this phenomenon is “an irregular periodic change in winds and temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, affecting the The climate in many tropical and subtropical regions.

The phase of increase in sea temperature is known as El Nino, while the cooling phase is known as La Niña Southern Oscillation, which is the atmospheric component accompanying the change in sea temperature. El Nino is accompanied by high surface air pressure in the western tropical Pacific Ocean, while it comes “Lanina” accompanied by a low surface pressure of air there.

Both phases are related to the “Walker rotation”, which was discovered by meteorologist Gilbert Walker at the beginning of the twentieth century.

A weakening or inversion of Walker’s circulation (which includes trade winds) cancels or lowers upstreams from cold, deep waters, and thus causes El Nino by causing the ocean surface temperature to exceed average temperatures. Walker’s particularly strong rotation is causing the La Nina phenomenon, causing cooler ocean temperatures as a result of the increased upwelling of water currents.



