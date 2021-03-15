A client refused to pay a lawyer’s fees, after he defended him in five civil and penal lawsuits, amounting to 30 thousand dirhams, against the background of his loss of those cases, where a civil court offered a partial reconciliation to the two parties, who refused him, and ruled with him obliging the defendant to pay the lawyer 30 thousand dirhams and obligated him to pay the expenses Attorney fees.

In detail, a lawyer filed a lawsuit demanding that the defendant pay his fees to him according to a contract agreement between them, which stipulated that the plaintiff be an attorney for the defendant and represent him in five civil and penal lawsuits, and provide legal advice, with a fee of 30,000 dirhams, to be paid in three payments A value of 10 thousand dirhams each payment.

He explained that the defendant did not pay his due fees despite his great effort in his work entrusted to him, and despite his implementation of the requirements of the agency required of him, and the defendant admitted before the court that he and the plaintiff in several cases, but he lost all of them.

According to the merits of the partial civil court ruling in Ras al-Khaimah, according to the law, the lawyer has the right to receive fees for the work he does, and to collect the expenses he has spent in order to carry out the work he is assigned to, the lawyers ’fees and the expenses attached to it.

She explained that the lawyer receives his fees in accordance with the contract drawn up between him and his client, and if other actions are diverged from the lawsuit, the lawyer has the right to obtain fees for them, and if the lawsuit ends by conciliation or arbitration, the lawyer is entitled to the fees agreed upon, unless agreed otherwise.

She indicated that if either party refuses to reconcile, the court may estimate the fees due according to the importance of the case, the value of the work subject of the agency, the effort made by the lawyer, the result he achieved, the benefit he returned to the client, his seniority, experience and the degree of the attorney’s registration.

She explained that the court, depending on the contract concluded between the two parties and according to the effort exerted by the plaintiff, and other considerations and criteria for estimating fees that were not collected by the plaintiff, requires the defendant to pay the plaintiff 30,000 dirhams, including attorney fees, in addition to the expenses and attorney fees for this case.





