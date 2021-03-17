The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance rejected a compensation lawsuit filed by a client against a legal advisory firm, after consulting it in one of the cases, and rulings were passed against it, and he suffered financial losses.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a legal advice office, demanding that he be obligated to pay him 30,000 dirhams in compensation for material and moral losses while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that he and all the defendant to file a personal status lawsuit did not file it, and he did not pay compensation fees in a case. Partial civilian, causing damage, and revoking his wife’s residency upon consulting the office, which resulted in financial losses for him.

While the legal consulting office presented a memorandum demanding the rejection of the case while obliging the defendant to meet to pay the remaining fees, which amounted to 14 thousand and 250 dirhams, and to hear witnesses. Vision.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that the plaintiff had not provided evidence of the defendant’s fault or his negligence and had satisfied himself with providing evidence indicating his attendance at the sessions without the defendant, and that he did not do what he was asked to do, and the judgment was not issued in accordance with his request and the receipts were not provided to him, indicating that the proof is through the agency The agreement concluded that the defendant is a legal advice office, not a law firm, and he is not entitled to appear before the court, but his role is limited to consulting and submitting notes to the parties.

The court confirmed that the plaintiff was aware of the role of the legal advice office, and had previously dealt with him before amending the agreement between the two parties, pointing out that the plaintiff’s statements were sent and there was no evidence of their validity. The court ruled rejecting the case and obligated him to pay the expenses.

