The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a man must pay 46,500 dirhams to a law firm, the remainder of the fees for six cases in which the firm represented him.

In the details, a law firm filed a lawsuit against a former client, requesting that he pay an amount of 46 thousand and 500 dirhams, and an amount of 5000 dirhams value-added tax on the total amount, indicating that the lawyer of the office, according to a legal fees agreement concluded between them, represented the defendant in Six cases, for an amount of 100 thousand dirhams.

The defendant initiated the payment of 53,500 dirhams and failed to pay the rest of the agreed fees, in addition to 5,000 dirhams of value-added tax.

The defendant submitted a response memorandum, in which he pleaded that the case may not be heard due to the precedent of its decision under the execution order, and the inadmissibility of the case to file it prematurely, as a precaution to refer the case for investigation, and to interrogate the plaintiff lawyer.

For its part, the court refused to plead that the case may not be heard due to the precedent of dismissal, noting that the defendant did not prove that the checks subject to execution were related to the present case or because of it. It also refused to plead that the lawsuit was not accepted to file it prematurely, based on the fact that the first clause of the agreement stipulates that the fees are to be paid in advance, of which the amount is 5000 dirhams, and the remainder is in monthly payments of 3000 dirhams until full payment, provided that any payments are made if possible. From that, and it is not necessary to adhere to the monthly installment, and once the lawsuits, lawsuits, or actions agreed upon are completed by consent or judiciary, the first party is entitled to its full fees. And what is proven from the rulings submitted by the plaintiff office is the completion of the work of representing the defendant in the agreed cases and lawsuits, and then the payment is based on no support from reality or law.

The court rejected the plaintiff’s request for an amount of 5,000 dirhams for value-added tax, as he did not submit a certificate stating that he was registered in the value-added tax system with the concerned authorities.

And it ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff’s office 46,500 dirhams as attorney’s fees, obligating the defendant to pay fees and expenses, and rejecting other requests.

• The office requested to oblige the defendant to pay him 46 thousand and 500 dirhams.