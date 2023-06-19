Companies usually place marketing so that their customers remain, therefore, businesses invest in creating ties with their consumers, however, a woman accustomed to prestigious brands gave the opportunity to a Sinaloan department store, founded in 1941, coppelin which it ended in love when seeing the clothes.

Although there are customers who decide not to stop buying from their favorite brands, due to their prices and quality, there are those who often make comparisons and share their experiences, such as this time when a customer was surprised by showing her reaction after visiting a Coppel branch.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the account identified as ‘@patyloramos’ who has more than 17 thousand followers for showing hauls and outfits from different famous brands, the young woman who boasts each of the garments and products you buy, They can be seen visiting supermarkets, department stores and products that they order online.

Paty Ramos, showed what made her fall in love the most with the company, which at first was a store called ‘El regalo’ in which it offers its customers credits because after World War II, customers did not have enough liquidity to buy in cash and thus they could acquire everything they wanted.

The young woman who lives in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico, when touring the store whose motto is ‘Improve your life’, showed dresses that caught her attention due to their cut, appropriate boots for the whole year, she even compared suits that can be found in other stores and highlighted the quality of the garments.

What does Coppel offer you?

Grupo Coppel, remains within the 250 most important retail stores in Mexico, it is made up of the units of: Coppel, BanCoppel and Afore Coppel stores.

The company from Culiacán, Sinaloa, founded by Enrique Coppel Tamayo, offers quality services and products in more than 1,228 points of sale, provides free, easy and flexible creditso that your customers are not left without the opportunity to purchase clothing, furniture and footwear at an affordable price by being able to pay in weekly installments.