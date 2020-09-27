Highlights: Tension persists with China along the border with East Ladakh

India has complete preparations in Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea

Practice with Japan Navy after Russia, Australia

Navy ready to deal with any move of China

new Delhi

The Indian Navy is conducting exercises with Japan in the midst of ongoing tensions with China. The navies of the two countries have conducted a three-day military exercise in the northern Arabian Sea. On Saturday, a number of military drills have been executed on the first day. This is the first joint exercise after a historic agreement between India and Japan on 9 September. The armies of both countries can now seek each other’s help for fuel, repair and other needs. In the same week, the navies of India and Australia did a two-day mega-exercise in the Indian Ocean region.

This is the fourth edition of JIMEX

The fourth edition of the Bhartiya-Japan Maritime Exercise (JIMEX) is taking place amidst the growing military influence of China in the Indian Ocean and Indigenous Region. The JIMEX series started in January 2012 with a special focus on sea safety. The last maneuver took place on the Visakhapatnam coast. According to the Navy spokesperson, the indigenous Steel Destroyer ‘Chennai’, the Teg class steel frigate ‘Quark’ and the fleet tanker ‘Deepak’ were involved in the exercise.

Navy has also practiced with Russia

The Indian and Russian navies conducted exercises in the Bay of Bengal on 4 September. The exercise includes ground and anti-aircraft deals, firing drills, helicopter operations and seamship evolution. This practice is known as Indra Navy which is in its 11th edition. It is a biennial bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and the Russian Navy.

PM Modi spoke to the new Prime Minister of Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on 25 September. During this time, the two leaders agreed that strong relations between India and Japan will help in tackling the current regional and global challenges. He expressed his intention to further strengthen the progress made in the last few years in the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries. A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that Modi congratulated Suga on her appointment as the Prime Minister. An invitation was also invited to come to India for Suga’s annual bilateral summit.