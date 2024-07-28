Home page politics

In the coming weeks, Kamala Harris will have to prove why American voters should vote for her in the US election.

Washington DC – Since President Joe Biden withdrew from the US election campaign, his Vice President Kamala Harris take over the election campaign almost overnight. In the US election The momentum is currently on the side of the DemocratsThe former prosecutor was able to secure the necessary delegate votes from the primaries after just a few days. She will probably not face any opposition at the upcoming Democratic Party convention in August.

Immediately after taking over the Biden campaign, Harris broke a donation record: the 59-year-old was able to raise $81 million for her election campaign within 24 hours, as APNews reported. In order to keep the momentum on her side, however, she must now tackle one problem in particular: With Trump, voters know where they stand. Harris, on the other hand, is new on the scene and, although she co-governs the country as Vice President, is unknown to many. She will therefore have to prove herself in the coming weeks.

For Kamala Harris, it is now a matter of continuing to attack, establishing herself and distancing herself from Biden to some extent, as n-tv reported. Meanwhile, Donald Trump not a moment passed before he himself went on the attack. At a campaign event in North Carolina, Trump already had a new nickname for Harris: “Lyin’ Kamala Harris”. The barrage continued when he called her a “true Marxist”, a “radical left-wing nutcase” and even the “czar of the border”.

Harris scores points with women and African-Americans

Harris has a big advantage over Biden, especially among minorities. For many, Biden was the lesser evil that they were willing to vote for. With Harris, however, many hope that a fresh wind will blow in the Democratic Party, as Politico reported. For example, many black women came together via Zoom on Sunday after Biden’s resignation to collect donations for Harris. At times, up to 40,000 supporters spontaneously came together online.

And Harris is also scoring points with white women. Around 164,000 people attended a meeting on Thursday evening called “White Women: Answer the Phone!” In total, the group was able to collect over $8 million in donations for Harris.

Harris starts the US election campaign combatively: contrasting program to Biden

Harris is also convincing in her appearance. The 81-year-old Biden always tried to appear vital and fit, but after the TV debate against Trump it was clear to everyone that Biden was struggling with age. Harris, on the other hand, seems almost youthful at 59. In her first campaign speech, she presented herself as combative and full of energy.

Now she has to convince the undecided voters. republican are trying to do this by promising tax cuts and protectionist measures. Higher wages and low inflation. Harris must now counteract this in order not to lose the undecided to the Republicans, as is the case on n-tv A difficult undertaking as the incumbent Vice President. (SiSch)