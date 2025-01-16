Real Madrid was placidly controlling the Copa del Rey round of 16 match against Celta at the Bernabéu. 2-0 on the scoreboard was enough to encourage Ancelotti to make rotations… but two mistakes by Camavinga and Asencio In just eight minutes they gave life to a Celta that managed to force extra time ‘in extremis’.

A poor release of the ball in the 83rd minute, with an overconfident Eduardo Camavinga, lit the spark for the tie. The Frenchman made a mistake in a back pass to Tchouaméni and the ball went to the feet of Pablo Durán, Bamba’s assistant who finished at will.

Nerves took over the meringues and Celta launched themselves in desperation. Just eight minutes later, in the 91st minute, Asencio brought down Bamba as he entered the area and there was no discussion: a penalty that Marcos Alonso scored in added time to dream of extra time.

Real Madrid, who had the 3-0 in hand in a goal disallowed for offside by Güler, found themselves on the ropes again. The public, very angry, whistled at their ownwho at this time are still in the dispute of a close overtime in which no one manages to break the tie.