A businessman (Gulf) trusted a cleaner in his company specialized in building cleaning services, so he decided to appoint him as a director of the company, but after a period of prosperity in his work and making great profits, the recession prevailed, and the profits fell, so he decided to appoint a new director, only to discover that the previous manager was wreaking havoc in the company. Taking advantage of the lack of oversight over it, as forging all employees’ contracts, and registering them in cooperation with an employee in one of the agencies providing accommodation services, and raising the value of his contract from 4000 to 20 thousand dirhams per month, and the total sums embezzled amounted to about 750 thousand dirhams, so he and his partner were caught in That authority, and he was referred in presence to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to the Criminal Court, on charges of forgery and embezzlement.

The new director (a partner of the company) said, in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that the victim’s businessman agreed to her partnership with him in light of the decline in the company’s profits, and when she went to the headquarters, she met the first accused, and explained to him her new role, and asked him to hand over all the documents and records, except that he Only the company’s stamp, the lease contract of the company, and his promise to deliver the rest of the documents, but he did not do so, so she fired him from his position and devoted himself to managing the company again, so the business flourished and started generating good profits again.

She added that in the meantime, she was surprised by the defendant coming on a visit to the company, and entering his office trying to take the employees’ passports, so she confronted him and prevented him, then suspected him, and summoned all the employees, and inquired from them about the amount of their salaries, and was shocked that they were getting less than registered in the contracts, But I discovered that they did not sign those contracts in the first place.

She continued that she looked more closely at the company’s records, to find that all of its revenues from the previous period were not supplied to the company’s account, but the accused seized them for himself, in addition to that he was maintaining all his vehicles at the company’s account, and went so far as to establish his own company to clean buildings and residences. And he used to employ the workers of the victimized company to complete the work of his own company, and raise the value of his contract from 4000 dirhams to 20 thousand dirhams, and he used to employ people in the company without the knowledge of its owners, and he gave them salaries from its revenues.

It indicated that in light of the defendant’s insistence to keep contracts concluded between the victim’s company and other companies, the police reported the incident, and it was found that he was seeking the help of the second accused, who works in a contract documentation center and provides identity and residency services, to clear the transactions and document forged contracts.

For his part, the owner of the victim company said that the accused used to work in the profession of a cleaner, trusted him, and assigned him the management of the company, and in the first two years the profits were excellent, but they declined remarkably in 2019, so he asked his partner to manage the company, to discover wholesale excesses. To embezzlement of large sums of money, and theft of the company’s electronic devices.

He added that the accused exploited the employees of his company, its headquarters and its mail in the interest of a private company established by the accused, in addition to inflicting heavy losses on the company, due to the withdrawal of the bank guarantee for it from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the accumulation of violations against it, pointing out that he committed all these abuses with the help of an employee in a service provider A former company employee was signing employees’ contracts instead, but escaped before he was arrested.





