A cleaner in France has turned into a star on social media due to his posting of messages urging respect for the environment.

Tired of people throwing garbage on the streets of the capital, Paris, Ludovic Francischet turned to the social media app TikTok to spread his message: “Put your rubbish in a garbage bin.”

The 45-year-old has been known in France for posting videos gathering piles of rubbish, dancing and making heart-wrenching pleas for people to keep the planet clean.

His Tik Tok account is followed by 59,000 people, and he has collected 608,000 “likes”, and the number of views of some of his videos has reached hundreds of thousands.

Yesterday, Thursday, during his work in the Lyall district in central Paris, a young man stopped eating his fast food and asked him, “Are you a tik tok man?”

The sanitation worker said that he had been collecting cigarette butts from the family’s garden and paper bags from the street since he was seven.

Francischet has previously worked with cancer and autism care, but he says his real mission is to pick up the trash. “My dream is simple … a clean planet,” he said.

He added that he works seven hours a day and gets a salary of about 1,500 euros ($ 1,789) a month, after tax.

The French authorities prohibit eating and drinking inside restaurants and cafes in light of the restrictions on the emerging corona virus, which pushes people to buy ready meals, which has led to an increase in garbage on the streets and more work on the part of Francischet.