It is sometimes said about cars with combustion engines that they are dirty vehicles. They are pointed at with disapproval as if it were your mother-in-law’s chicory dish. You just can’t save cars with a dollop of ketchup. In fact, it makes them even dirtier. It turns out that a clean car uses less fuel than a dirty car – and washed EVs will drive further.

Graham Conway is the director of Select Car Leasing in the UK. He tells Express that you can save money by washing your car regularly: ‘A cleaner car actually uses fuel more efficiently. Experiments have shown that a vehicle is about 2 miles per gallon (0.7 liters per 100 kilometers) more fuel efficient than if the car was dirty.’

Why is a clean car more efficient than a dirty car?

One of the experiments that Conway refers to is that of the TV show Mythbusters. Anyway, Conway thinks you can save money every year by cleaning your car regularly: ‘If you calculate that over a whole year and you drive about 8,000 miles (over 12,000 kilometres), you can save about £200 (230 euros) save just by keeping your car clean.’

According to the director of the leasing company, there is also an explanation behind the lower fuel consumption of polished cars: ‘The surface of a vehicle can influence fuel consumption, because if it is not dirty, it can cut through the air more easily and more freely. In addition, dirt also adds weight, which also has an impact on a car’s fuel consumption.’

Just nuance it a bit?

It’s simple aerodynamics. A smooth carriage indeed provides less air resistance. But one dirty car is not the other. In any case, it won’t be due to the weight. So to say that you save 200 euros per year by washing your car may be a bit short-sighted. It also costs money to wash your car, after all, the car wash is not that cheap anymore.