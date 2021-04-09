You know that I am not someone who is very given to making predictions or giving results. There is a lot of superstition in that decision and a bit of knowing that in football, everything is possible. My last confirmation, on the superstitious side, was to go 2 to 1 for Athletic in the Cup final against Real. Since my divinatory powers remain at zero level, I am going to hold back for other matches and similar situations. But if they had asked me last Christmas about the possibilities that the Valdebebas classic could be decisive for the League, my answer would have been negative. He would have talked about that private league that always exists between Real Madrid and Barça to appeal to the interest of the game or, perhaps, he would have resorted to that old cliché of “those teams should never be considered defeated”, but what was seen in the field when Real Madrid and Catalans played and what Atlético gave off were so different things that everything seemed decided many weeks ago.

You see, another prediction error, another great opportunity to have listened more to Simeone when he said that the League was not won, that nothing was yet decided, that we still had to suffer and grit our teeth to win the championship. He did complete his analysis, although he would surely have loved to be wrong.

And there Real and Barça are preparing to settle another singular classic. If already attending a Barça-Madrid in the solitude and silence of the Camp Nou was an almost disturbing experience, they will tell me what this second round match will be to be played at the Alfredo Di Stéfano de Valdebebas. Apparently this past Tuesday, Jürgen Klopp found the matter soulless and lacking in glamor and summed it up as “this is a training camp.”

The funny thing is that he said it in the preview of the game, just 90 minutes before the start of the game, when he had the possibility of having experienced, lived and felt that cold sensation a day before if he had taken advantage of the option that UEFA gives to the teams to train in the opponent’s field. Liverpool decided to stay to train in Liverpool and fly in the afternoon. It is a common decision in these new times in which you prioritize maintaining daily tranquility, not changing your environment, or doing it as little as possible to work in known and protected spaces. And scroll just for the game.

At the end of the day, this is what Barça will have to do for Saturday’s trip and their acclimatization time to this new scenario is going to be minimal. Arrive, see, warm up and compete in unknown terrain, but in a classic that seems decisive for the League. Of course, this new prediction of mine has as much chance of being fulfilled as all the previous ones. What’s more, it seems that I have already taken the rojiblancos out of the equation and they have earned the right to continue counting for all bets. Not only that, they have made breaking forecasts a real specialty.

And despite the silence, the lack of spectators and that Klopp training ground, when the field is named after Di Stéfano it must be honored with football and character.

By the way, and for those who may wonder how the matter of Christmas dinner 2021 has been after the victory of the Real, just tell them that something will have to be done so that the royalists celebrate and the rojiblancos can console ourselves.

