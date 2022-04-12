This year, the franchise of the power Rangers will be celebrating its 30th anniversary, and it seems that Hasbro You will be celebrating in a big way. Power Rangers: Dino Fury will come to an end with its second season in Netflix this year, and according to a recent rumor, a classic hero from this beloved series could return as part of a special episode.

According to The Illuminerdi, Hasbro wants to bring back David Yostwho played the Ranger blue in Mighty Morphin Power Rangersfor one last appearance in the Season 30. However, this same portal also mentions that Yost will only be “one of many rangers classics that would resume their respective roles”, although at the moment we do not know who the others could be.

Hasbro has not yet revealed exactly what his plans are to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers, but these kinds of crossovers have happened in the past, so it would make sense that they would want to do something this big for this new season of the show.

Publisher’s note: I always loved the crossovers that were in Power Rangers. Seeing the old heroes of the series reunited with the new ones was a feeling like no other, and while this sort of thing is pretty popular these days, back then it was something truly special.

Via: comic book