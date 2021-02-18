A classic of May Avenue closed without notice. Early on Friday the workers of the La Continental pizzeria They arrived at the store on the corner of Calle San José, in Monserrat, and found the doors blocked and the stained glass window bricked up.

According to the workers, 40 families are affected by this closure. Throughout the pandemic, they also reported mistreatment by employers. Also, lack of resources to comply with the protocols required in bars and restaurants.

The workers said that they had been charging in installments for 10 months. And that the company argued that without the ATP (the National Government’s Emergency Assistance to Work and Production program), they could not continue operating.

La Continental employees went to work and found the premises closed and the windows covered with paper. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

The coronavirus pandemic put many gastronomic merchants in check, in general SMEs and family businesses. Lorena Fernández, president of the Association of Owners of Pizzerias and Empanadas Houses of the Argentine Republic (Appyce), summarizes it in a few words: “Our sector reached a critical point”.

They estimate that 15% of Buenos Aires pizzerias had to close their doors definitively. According to the latest census of the association, there are 6,000 throughout the country; 1,000 of them in the Federal Capital. “Only in the City, between 100 and 150 pizzerias closed, which is equivalent to between 1,000 and 1,500 families without work,” they estimated in Appyce.

“Mozzarella increased 100% in this context of economic crisis, a situation that in most cases was assumed by the merchant, who decided not to transmit the increase to the consumer,” explained Fernández. And he maintained that merchants are very concerned: “In 35% of pizzerias they believe they will not survive this crisis“.

In Appyce they calculate that 15% of the Buenos Aires pizzerias had to close due to the crisis unleashed by the pandemic. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

One of those pizzerias is Los Inmortales, where they evaluate the possibility of lowering the blinds in frame. Meanwhile, in La Americana they are analyzing the closure of some of their stores.

At the other extreme, the neighborhood pizzerias were able to maintain and even increase their clientele. Nevertheless, shops in central locations, who depend on the movement of office workers, state workers or local and foreign tourists, face a deepening crisis.

Parallel to this conjuncture circumstance that has to do with the coronavirus, La Continental underlies a problem of mistreatment and veiled threats that the workers have denounced throught social media.

The employees of La Continental in Avenida de Mayo and Peru had been collecting their salary in installments for 10 months. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

Manuel Jamardo himself, owner of the pizza chain, published on his personal Instagram a mea culpa for his employees, as a year-end greeting: “Today I want to thank each of you and above all apologize if at some point, During day-to-day life and the constant madness of making decisions, I could not be wise in words and actions. It was never my intention to disrespect anyone. That is why I apologize to every employee who felt attacked or not cared“, He said.

La Continental did not respond to inquiries from Clarion. Currently the company has 16 stores: 14 in the Federal Capital and two in the Province, one in Lomas de Zamora and the other in Quilmes.

NS