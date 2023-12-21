Georg Friedrich Händel intended to include in his popular Hallelujah “all human voices, the light and the dark, the virile ones of men and the soft ones of women, linking and surpassing them, in rhythmic choruses, ascending and descending as on a symbolic Jacob's scale.” It is told by Stefan Zweig, in Handel's Messiah (Casimir), a historical miniature, written in 1937, which was later included in Stellar moments of humanity. A joy choir that celebrates the triumph of Christ after his death and resurrection, included in 1741 within an oratorio linked to Holy Week, but which has ended up being one of the main musical attractions of Christmas concerts around the world .

It is not clear when this Händel composition began to be associated with Christmas. But the testimonies collected by Jonathan Keates, in his monograph Messiah: The Composition and Afterlife of Handel's Masterpiece (Head of Zeus) seem to point towards the United States. In the mid-19th century it was common to hear interpretations of The Messiah in auditoriums in New York, Boston and Chicago, every December 25. In fact, since 1993, it has also been performed in a gospel adaptation, titled Too Hot to Handel that just performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London. An arrangement that reduces the soloists, adds saxophones, electric guitar, drums and Hammond organ, and shortens the work to end with the popular Hallelujahwhich is sung and danced with the entire audience on their feet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

The canonical recording, by Christopher Hogwood at the head of The Academy Of Ancient Music (L'Oiseau-Lyre, 1980).

The Messiah It has never stopped being performed since its famous premiere in Dublin, on April 13, 1742, in the Fishamble Street auditorium (now the modern Handel's Hotel). And there are many myths associated with the work and its popular choir in almost 300 years of history. An example is the particular custom of standing up to listen to the Hallelujah, which is attributed to King George II himself in several chronicles. But also those divine visions that the composer had while writing this popular chorus, which Zweig collects in his historical fiction, practically the only reference available in Spanish about the work. A little book that the Casimiro publishing house complete with a few pages from Romain Rolland's biography and a shortened version of the oratorio libretto.

Portrait of Georg Friedrich Händel, attributed to Balthasar Denner. De Agostini/Getty Images

Keates's English Monograph It is, on the contrary, the best introduction to The Messiah. A cultural history of Händel's work that integrates the latest research into a simple and enjoyable story. We see this when reading the chapter dedicated to Charles Jennens, the librettist of The Messiah and true inspiration of Händel's score, based on his exquisite selection of biblical texts. Prepared with contributions from the book by Ruth Smith, reveals how Jennens conceived his librettos from a deep knowledge of Händel's music, which he avidly collected. But also how he reflected his personal obsessions and Jacobite political ideas against the reigning dynasty both in The Messiah as in the scripts of Saul and Belshazzar.

The new recording by John Nelson leading The English Concert, made from a concert, in November 2022, in the emblematic Coventry Cathedral.

Apart from explaining the evolution of Handel's oratorios or the frenetic compositional process of the work in three weeks of 1741, Keates clarifies that the score of The Messiah It was never closed. From the autograph, preserved in the British Library, it is possible to deduce the multiple variants that the composer introduced from the premiere, in 1742, until the last performance he conducted a few days before his death, in 1759. He never stopped making adjustments related to the possibilities of the singers, the choir and the orchestra. We see this in the solo alto part, adjusted in Dublin to the limitations of the actress-singer Susannah Cibber, or the tenor part, strengthened for Thomas Lowe in the London premiere of 1743. But the work did not triumph until 1749. Handel directed it in March of that year, at Covent Garden, with a somewhat larger orchestra and great soloists such as the soprano Giulia Frasi or the mezzo Caterina Galli.

Onwards, The Messiah It became an annual charity event linked to the Foundling Hospital in London. For the first performance, in May 1750, Händel redid several contralto numbers for the castrate Gaetano Guadagni, famous for debuting the title role in Orpheus and Eurydice, by Gluck. From the 1754 performance we preserve all the vocal and instrumental parts and it has become the most common version of the work. But Händel's death did not interrupt these annual performances, which grew in number and effectiveness. As early as 1784, it was performed in Westminster Abbey with a choir of 257 singers and an orchestra of 250 instrumentalists that included 16 bassoons, 12 trumpets and 15 double basses. And it continued to grow in the Victorian era with performances that combined choirs of three thousand voices and orchestras of more than five hundred musicians. at the Crystal Palace Handel Festivals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Messiah by Rene Jacobs leading the Clare College Choir and the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra, which opted for the 1750 version, Handel's first at the Foundling Hospital.

George Bernard Shaw was the first to denounce, in 1891, the “multitudinous clumsiness” of these massive interpretations. And he advocated restoring the work with “a chorus of twenty capable artists.” Nobody paid attention to him until 1950 when John Tobin directed The Messiah with the same forces that Händel used in the Foundling Hospital. The impression produced by listening to the work with fifty musicians was compared with the visual results of the paintings that had been cleaned and restored by then in the National Gallery. He was the vanguard of a movement that has been consolidated in the last four decades with historically informed interpretations.

It is never missing, along with the avalanche of Christmas concerts The Messiah, some new record release of the work. We have a plethora of recordings that already allow us to hear the aforementioned evolution of Händel's score. For example, the canonical record of Christopher Hogwood at the helm of The Academy Of Ancient Music (L'Oiseau-Lyre, 1980) uses the documented version of 1754. But John Butt and The Dunedin Consort has reconstructed the version of the Dublin premiere, from 1742 (Linn Records, 2006). And even René Jacobs has performed with the Clare College Choir and the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra the 1750 version with the aforementioned alterations for the Guadagni gelding (Harmonia Mundi, 2011).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Version by John Butt and The Dunedin Consort (Linn Records, 2006), which allowed the premiere version of the oratorio to be rediscovered.

Veteran American conductor John Nelson, well known for his excellent Berlioz recordings, has just recorded his first Messiah with more than 80 years. A Warner Classics release on two CDs and a DVD made from a concert, in November 2022, at the emblematic Coventry Cathedral, the place where the war requiem, by Benjamin Britten. An event that Nelson introduced with a message of hope in the face of the multiple war conflicts of the present. But also a new version that incorporates all the variants of Händel's work, which can be heard on eight tracks with alternative arias from 1741, 1743 and 1750, since Nelson opts mainly for the versions of 1749 and 1754.

However, the most important thing is his admirable performance leading the excellent ensemble The English Concert founded by Trevor Pinnock. The American balances the tempos, polishes the sound planes and excavates the score at a dramatic level with astonishing effectiveness. And he has four exceptional soloists who combine specialized voices with opera singers. Although soprano Lisette Oropesa canceled her participation, we heard the bel canto baritenor Michael Spyres, who has fascinated since the famous Comfort ye my people (console my people) initial to final duet O death, where is your sting? (oh death! where is thy sting?) which he sings with countertenor Alex Potter. And there is no shortage of the popular choir Hallelujah as an example of the quality of a recording that is incorporated into the main phonographic references of Handel's work, one more year becoming the hit classic Christmas musical.

