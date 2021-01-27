Sharjah (Al Ittihad) – The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) launches the day after tomorrow (Friday) the Classic Car Festival, in cooperation with the Sharjah Classic Cars Club, where the festival is organized on the weekend to be hosted every week by one of the most prominent tourist and entertainment destinations (Shurooq).

The festival, which witnesses the display of more than 50 classic cars, will start from the Khorfakkan beach, to then cruise in the various regions of the emirate, and then arrive at Al Badayer Inn on February 19, with the third stop being the “The Chedi House” Hotel on March 26, to conclude its tour. On the flag island next April 2, where the exhibition opens its doors to the public for free between 1:00 and 6:00 pm.

The festival provides classic car collectors and their enthusiasts with a platform to meet, communicate and exchange experiences, as it will display old cars dating back to the early twentieth century, as well as providing an opportunity for visitors to enjoy (Shurooq) destinations and the games areas, facilities and entertainment events that suit all family members.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) confirmed its commitment during the festival’s activities to all precautionary measures and health and safety regulations followed in the country to limit the spread of the Corona pandemic.

Ahmed Obaid Al-Qusayr

Ahmed Obaid Al Qasir, Executive Director of Operations at (Shurooq), said: The authority is keen to organize a distinguished exhibition for classic cars, especially that Sharjah is one of the largest markets that attract car collectors in the country and the region, as the festival will display a rare collection of classic cars, in A number of our most prominent tourist destinations that we have chosen to host the festival, ensuring that its visitors a unique and enjoyable experience.

Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud

Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Old Cars Club, welcomed the fruitful cooperation with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority “Shurooq”, praising its active role in enhancing the position of the Emirate of Sharjah as an investment, tourism and commercial destination, pointing out that the Classic Car Festival event is an exceptional opportunity that he can Through it those interested in this type of sports see the models of their favorite categories of old cars, especially since there are very rare cars that are considered as masterpieces of art, manufactured by the oldest and largest car manufacturers in the world, whose value is invaluable to their owners and lovers alike. .