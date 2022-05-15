In the world of collecting, whether they are cards, comics, videogames or more, many today like today send their “goods” to evaluation companies, which after careful examination seal the object inside a transparent case that certifies its quality through various information. In the US it is a practice that is very popular, so much so that there are several companies that offer this service, and one of these has recently ended up at the center of a class action.

Three customers have in fact filed a lawsuit Wata Gamesguilty not only of keeping the assets for too long before returning them valued to their respective owners, but has also been accused of having intentionally inflated the value of some video games.

How does it work? Through this service, owners send their games to Wata to determine how well kept and rare they are. To speed up the process, the company charges a little extra, plus a 2% commission on games worth over $ 2,500. Apparently a Wata it was therefore enough to exalt the retro gaming market to secure that extra percentage, plus without even returning the games in the promised time.

Although waiting times have obviously lengthened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those of Wata they really seem TOO MUCH long. Many users report up to 150 days, while a customer, evidence in hand, showed his terrible experience in which the item was returned to him. 18 months later.

Obviously, as usual when the law comes in, it will take months (if not years) before we see a decision coming. But until that moment, it is good to take these problems into account and be very, very careful when deciding to buy or have your goods valued.

If you are interested in learning more, Kotaku has proposed a very comprehensive report on each other.

Breaking news! The class-action lawsuit against Wata Games was filed today in United States District Court, Central District of California, Southern Division. Case no. 8: 22-cv-00967-DOC-KES pic.twitter.com/6JT7IhxCj4 – Pat Contri (@PatTheNESpunk) May 11, 2022

