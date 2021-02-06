Police officers have attacked several cyclists who were demonstrating in Mexico City this Friday night. The confrontation took place in the Periférico, one of the main arteries of the city, at the height of the Naples neighborhood, during a bicycle protest to demand justice for the deaths of cyclists in the capital. The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, has described as “unacceptable” the aggression of the agents to the demonstrators and has assured that the Secretary of Citizen Security will carry out an investigation to determine responsibilities and apply sanctions.

It is unacceptable that traffic police beat protesters. I have instructed the Secretary of Citizen Security to carry out an investigation and remove from office the elements and the command that ordered this reprehensible action. – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) February 6, 2021

Several protesters have been injured in the head and face, according to the images published on social networks, when they tried to access the second floor of the Periférico. In the recordings, it is seen how several agents surround some of the participants in the shooting and attack them with blows. The group protested to demand justice for the death of the cyclists who died in traffic accidents in Mexico City, which in 2020 were more than 16, according to the Bicitekas association.

In the videos broadcast on social networks, protesters are seen with swollen faces and cuts on their faces after the confrontation. “We were protesting, we were leaving, and they ran, and they grabbed me like eight policemen”, assured one of the injured to one of the reporters who was at the scene. “They cut my head open, they hurt my ribs”, affirmed another, sitting on the sidewalk, when the protest, which had gathered fifty people, already seemed dissolved.

The capital’s government will initiate an investigation to determine the responsibilities of the agents who attacked the protesters and the command that ordered the repression, according to the authorities. “In my government, police abuse is not tolerated,” Sheinbaum wrote on his Twitter account. The Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, has also assured in the social network that the commanders “will be removed from their position immediately.”

The Head of Government @Claudiashein has instructed me to investigate and immediately punish violent behaviors that will always be unacceptable in the @SSC_CDMX, controls will be separated from their position immediately and we will inform you as soon as possible. – Omar Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) February 6, 2021

With the pandemic, the use of bicycles has increased in Mexico City. In accordance with figures from the Ministry of Mobility, trips have increased by 221% since March 2020. In June, the capital’s government enabled 54 kilometers on two emerging bike lanes to meet the growing use of bicycles. The rise of app-based food delivery services also contributed to non-motorized mobility. In turn, trips by public transport and private car have decreased by up to 50%. And yet, accidents have grown to double those recorded the previous year.