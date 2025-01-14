Members of a gypsy clan from Valladolid They have reported the theft of several of their fighting cocks and have demanded their return, despite being an illegal practice in Spain. In a first video released on Friday on TikTok – which has already been deleted, although it has gone viral on other social networks – the group gave the thieves 24 hours and warned of retaliation if they did not recover their animals.

The group, made up of a dozen men, stressed that they had cameras that had recorded the theft. “Good evening everyone, we are from Valladolid and They have stolen our roosters and we don’t want to swear hard for four feathers“, begins the gypsy who took the lead in the first video.

“If they don’t return it within 24 hours and we know who they are, they will have to leave Valladolid for life”warned the clan, which stated that “this is how the gypsy law of exile works.” In this way, the men listed names of gypsies spread across various areas of the country, making it clear that they are “recognized throughout Spain” and that they would end up finding the thieves.

In this first video, the owners of the roosters “politely” asked for the return of their animals. “If a young man from Valladolid took it, my cousin and I will go down and get them, we don’t want any trouble, no one will find out,” said the protagonist of the video. “That when we get down we are bad. No matter how good you want, now, no matter how bad“he stressed later.

But, after 48 hours without knowing anything, the clan once again threatened those responsible for the robbery. A person had contacted them saying that he had the roosters and would return them, but it turned out to be a farce, which ended up exhausting the group’s patience: “They sent us a bill of those false ones saying that they were going to return them to us, that we removed the videos and that we did not swear, but two days have passed and that has not appeared.

“Well, I’m going to shit on the dead of his dead people,” the leader proclaims, at which point he also begins to insult “his father’s father, his grandfather’s grandfather, in the last breath he took.” “Let them make broth with the bones of their dead,” adds another member.