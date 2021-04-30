The councilor of the PP José Guillén caused a shock to the councilor responsible for the Elderly, Social Services and Housing, Paqui Pérez, when in one of his interventions, criticizing the new municipal government, he said that he was on his way to the first complaint against the City Council. Its promoter was the Official College of Sports Physical Educators of the Region of Murcia.

This group has filed an appeal for reversal against the agreement of the Governing Board two weeks ago in which an agreement with the College of Physiotherapists was given the green light to promote physical exercise in older people. The educators consider that an article of the law governing the sports professions in the Region is violated, and that they are the competent ones. The councilor made it clear in her speech in plenary that she would call them to a meeting, “and if something has been done wrong, do not doubt that I will solve it”, but considered that she did not believe that there had been an invasion of competences because the exercises prepared by physios “are therapeutic” and of their competence.

Speaking to THE TRUTH, he insisted that it was not a complaint, and that complaints like this were very common “when someone does not agree with what we do at City Hall.” Pérez regretted that in her day neither Guillén, in Parks and Gardens, nor the mayor Felipe Coello (Sports) supported her when she wanted to prepare that exercise guide.