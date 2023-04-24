Four firefighting teams from the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah controlled a fire that broke out this evening in a large commercial store located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street in the evening, without causing any injuries, and the firefighting teams were able to prevent the extension of the fire to a large commercial store nearby.

The Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, said that the operations team received a report at 8:00 pm today to a room about a fire in one of the major shops opposite the Ras Al Khaimah community on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street, where a fire brigade was immediately dispatched. From the management center to the scene of the fire, Colonel Hamad Salmeen, Acting Deputy Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, arrived at the site within four minutes.

He explained that in light of the development of the fire, three additional firefighting teams were called from the centers of Al-Daqdaqqa, Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra and Al-Rifa’a, while the firefighters began to contain the fire using water and foam and prevent its development and expansion to another nearby commercial market. Record any injuries.

He pointed out that the process of extinguishing and cooling the fire took a full hour, during which the firefighters made every effort to reduce any human and material losses, adding that the causes of the fire were not yet known, and the file was submitted to the competent authorities in Ras Al Khaimah Police to take the necessary action and find out its causes.

Al Zaabi praised the firefighting teams and the keenness of their members to harness all their expertise in optimal dealing with the fire, which contributed to the speedy control of it, the reduction of its material losses and the prevention of any physical injuries. The fire and their presence in the place, which had a prominent role in controlling it.