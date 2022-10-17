As a result of shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Donetsk, a civilian was killed. This was reported on October 17 in the Telegram channel of the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

“As a result of the shelling by the VFU, at the moment one civilian has been killed in Donetsk, seven people have been injured,” the report says.

In particular, a woman was injured during shelling by militants of the Kievsky district of Donetsk.

The city authorities urged its residents not to leave the premises unnecessarily.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that 480 civilians, including 23 children, had died in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict. Another 78 people were blown up by anti-personnel mines “Petal”.

The use of Petal mines is prohibited in armed conflicts due to their danger to civilians. Their ban is enshrined in the UN Convention, to which 163 states, including Ukraine, have acceded. Photographs of the use of these mines by the Ukrainian military in the Donbass were sent by Russia to the UN.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military. The DPR became part of Russia following a referendum held on September 23–27.

