According to preliminary data, one person was killed and four civilians were injured as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on May 17 by the mayor of the city Alexei Kulemzin in Telegram channel.

The blow from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the mayor, fell on Petrovsky Street. He added that details are being finalized.

The day before, one of the shells fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the shelling of Donetsk hit the courtyard of school No. 85, the glazing of the building was damaged.

Earlier, on May 14, a civilian died as a result of shelling of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

