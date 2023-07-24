A woman was injured in a mine explosion “Petal” in Donetsk. This was announced on July 24 by the mayor of the city Alexei Kulemzin.

“A woman born in 1942 was injured in the Kuibyshev region on Semenov-Tyan-Shansky Street. The victim was taken to city hospital No. 17,” he wrote on Telegram.

Kulemzin said that Ukrainian militants scattered the mines in the city, which is why civilians are blown up on them.

Earlier, on July 6, a resident of Donetsk was also injured after a mine explosion “Petal”, he was provided with all the necessary assistance at the Republican Trauma Center.

Before that, on June 26, in the Slavyanoserbsky district of the Luhansk People’s Republic, four people were blown up by an unknown explosive device. One of them died, three more were injured.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.