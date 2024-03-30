Some maintain that the United States has not yet overcome its civil war, although there are those who sense a quick overcoming of the trauma through the blackberry stain, which is removed with another: a chorus of augurs sees the possibility of a new war as certain, and I saw it before Trump spoke of bloodbaths.

TV fiction has fantasized for years that the seams of the United States are bursting. Since the totalitarianism of The Handmaid's Tale to the surrealism of The Good Fight, passing through the adaptations of the literary dystopias of Nazi America by the Philips (the Roth and the K. Dick, with The plot against America and E.the man in the castle, respectively). In all of them, the civil war of the 19th century is hidden. You can see its effects—the southerners, segregation, the links between supremacism and National Socialism—but not the war, as if the wind had blown it away. Until now.

One of the most interesting series on the current lineup is Manhunt: the hunt for the killer (Apple TV), and tells the search and capture of John Wilkes Booth, the terrorist who killed Lincoln five days after the end of the war, in 1865. It is based on a book by James L. Swanson and written and conceived by Monica Beletsky, who is a screenwriter seasoned in the deep America of fargo either The Leftovers. That is to say, he knows a lot about crazy, fanatic and violent characters. Here he has not had to fable, but rather recreate the world of the unredeemed and exiled southerners, those who did not accept defeat and took refuge in Canada to conspire and kill presidents. The result surpasses in terror the dystopian delusions of series not based or inspired by historical events.

Fabulating and recreating seem like different things, but they are not. Recreation requires an imaginative effort as great as pure invention, and works in a similar way: the writer projects his emotions onto the characters and launches hypotheses. When one narrates a historical event he speculates about how it could have been and submits to the biases of his time. That's why good historical fiction almost never deals with the past. Beletsky does not talk about Lincoln or his assassination, but rather about what the 21st century public thinks and feels about those events. manhunt It is a commentary on the present, almost an anticipation of the future.

