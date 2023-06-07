The kidnapping in February of this year of Vanessa Romero, a socialist councilor from Maracena (Granada, 22,293 inhabitants), has led to three different investigations. The illegal retention itself, for which there has been a detainee in pretrial detention since then. Secondly, an investigation in the Criminal Chamber of the Andalusian Superior Court to determine whether to investigate a possible involvement in the kidnapping of the former Number Three from the Andalusian PSOE, Noel López; the now acting mayor of Maracena, Berta Linares; and the Town Planning councilor and right-hand man for both, Antonio García Leyva. Finally, the third investigation is a separate piece to determine if the municipal socialist leaders committed alleged urban crimes. This piece is derived from a Civil Guard report that, despite concluding that the documentation in the judicial power “is not sufficient to determine the existence of irregularities in its processing by the City Council”, suggests that these documents must be analyzed in context with the kidnapping and the statement of the kidnapped, so “it follows that in the following cases there may be irregularities.” Next, the report lists four urban agreements or agreements.

Romero was kidnapped in her own car and, when she was released, the agents found in it a significant amount of documents —15 folders and 17 loose documents— that the then mayor was carrying because she considered that they reflected irregularities committed by the previous government team and the from the time of the kidnapping. The judge investigating the kidnapping ordered the Civil Guard to make a report to assess whether the papers revealed any type of irregularity. An agent reviewed the pages, the statement of the kidnapped woman at the police station and her testimony before the judge. The report of him, advanced by the newspaper Grenada Today and to which EL PAÍS has had access, reveals that the documentation studied contains papers on up to five ongoing legal proceedings facing the City Council and different companies, as well as other cases in which the investigator determines that too much has been paid; the works have not been tendered; the appropriate urban planning procedures or other payment documents have not been carried out; or the construction of a gas station has been allowed without the proper permits or by granting the license without the appropriate conditions being met.

The Civil Guard report includes the case of the gas station among the four cases of alleged irregularities without having read a single piece of paper in the file because, as is recognized, “it is not among the documents found in the trunk of the vehicle”, but ” It is the opinion of the instructor that this could be the nuclear file, the true origin of all the problems that have arisen in the City Council”. The motivation of the editor of the report to give it such high consideration is justified in five points: that the former mayor could have an interest in approving his installation despite everything because he was being blackmailed with an alleged video that harmed him; that since Romero refused to sign the go-ahead for the gas station, he removed it from office and appointed Berta Linares as Town Planning councilor; that there were quarrels between Linares and Romero because the latter was not going to repeat on the electoral list; that the subsequent appointment of Linares as mayoress was a way for the former councilor to ensure approval of the infrastructure and that Linares agreed to be mayoress to support López, a fellow politician and her cousin.

In view of this police report, based more on the statements of Vanessa Romero than on the documents, López, who last week decided to temporarily step aside from his position as organization secretary of the PSOE-A until the judge determines his innocence or guilt , has announced the presentation of “a lawsuit for slander and false denunciation [contra la exedil] as soon as the judicial process allows it, as well as any means that disseminates the information”.

The Civil Guard report adds to the gas station the forecast of irregularities in three other urban cases. The granting of aid “of five million euros without a feasibility study” to the company that manages a municipal gym, Go Fit SL; the awarding of the construction of a health center and an active participation center to a company without prior bidding and with valuations that “could be excessive”; and the activity permit to a person who “develops an activity where he cannot carry it out, nor is the procedure adequate.” Finally, it also suggests that what happened with a file that apparently intends to allocate a monthly amount to “coordinators of the municipal group” be investigated because, according to the investigating agent, it is a figure in “law fraud.”

In short, that conclusion of the investigating guard on that monetary assignment and the four urban cases are those that have led the Investigating Judge Number 5 of Granada to open a separate piece. Antonio García Leyva, Town Planning councilor who has also been asked to investigate by the TSJA, has told EL PAÍS that they feel “defenseless because the case is growing based on statements by the kidnapper and Romero.” “We feel completely helpless and in the middle of a media lynching. Every day accusations against us are denied and that does not appear ”, he insisted. He refers, for example, to the toxicological report ordered by the judge that determined that the kidnapper had not used cocaine as he himself had indicated in a previous statement. “This report was requested within the framework of the investigation and the summary was opened just before the elections. Curiously, the result of the report is from the following Monday”, explains García Leyva, who considers that it might have been more opportune to open the summary after knowing the toxicological result.

This newspaper has tried to speak with Noel López who has declined to make statements until he has given his testimony before the judge. The attempt to speak with the acting mayoress has also been unsuccessful for the same reasons. However, Berta Linares has also issued a statement on Tuesday in which she has asked for “assistance to justice in the face of media lynching.”

“Declare as soon as possible”

Linares has begged that “they be called to testify as soon as possible.” “Let it be exposed that I was the one who told the Civil Guard from the first moment when I saw him and where, in addition to the fact that the meritorious woman herself asked me to contact him, and that was what led the device to stop him in Maracena” Linares said. The acting mayoress is referring to the broadcast of a video from security cameras that shows her next to the kidnapper at a time when the kidnapping was asset although the criminal, then his partner, had left the councilor tied up in the trunk of the car in a store in Armilla (Granada) and he had returned to Maracena to buy material in a hardware store.

In a municipal plenary session after the kidnapping, Linares insisted that he had not seen the kidnapper, something denied by the cameras. However, she assures that both her lawyer and the Civil Guard then advised her to silence any specific details about whether or not she had seen her ex-partner. “I was asked in a municipal plenary session, and in the last press conference with the media, and I responded publicly that what I had to say about it I already told the Civil Guard, and that I could not talk about it.” The mayoress has explained that accusing her of something “so serious” just for respecting the recommendations of the Civil Guard and her lawyer “is unfair”, since it is causing a true “ruthlessness” that is affecting her “not only politically”, but also to “his family environment”. “That is why I ask the Justice for help, to speed up the resolution of this nightmare that is affecting us so much, and to objectively examine the facts, that today the various actions in the investigation are dismantling the statements of my ex-partner , revealing that all these accusations are false”, he pointed out. Linares, as Noel López has also said, has assured that the damage is already irreparable, and only the diligence of Justice can prevent it from being worse.