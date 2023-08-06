Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/08/2023 – 20:00 Share

A 23-year-old civil guard was shot dead early this Saturday, the 5th, after reacting to an assault in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. The case took place on Avenida Marechal Deodoro, close to the city’s waterfront, and was registered as a robbery.

According to the occurrence of the Military Police, the guard worked in Cubatão and was riding a motorcycle accompanied by his 20-year-old girlfriend.

When they stopped at the traffic light, they were approached by another motorcycle, which had two occupants, one of them armed.

The victim’s girlfriend reported that she was on the back and, seeing the guard pulling his gun to react to the approach, got out and ran. Moments later, she heard the shots and found her boyfriend shot.

The man was rescued by SAMU and sent to the Vicentino Hospital, but he could not resist his injuries.

A firearm found at the scene was seized for expertise and expert examinations were requested from the Institute of Criminalistics and the Legal Medical Institute.

So far, no one has been arrested.