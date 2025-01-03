A Civil Guard agent has been injured this Friday when he was chasing a boat through the Carreras estuary, on Isla Cristina (Huelva), during an operation against drug trafficking drugs.

According to sources from the Emergency 112 service in AndalusiaAt around 10:00 a.m., the Maritime Rescue notice was received requesting an ambulance for the evacuation from the Isla Cristina Sea Port of a 54-year-old man who had suffered “a work accident.”

The health services proceeded to transfer to the hospital Infanta Elena de Huelva, without her condition being revealed.

For their part, sources from the investigation have specified that the injured person is an agent of the Civil Guard who was participating in an operation against the drug traffic developed in the area, which has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of the boat and drugs, although at the moment it is not possible to specify how much.