Amsterdam’s public urinals no longer stink. At first it had escaped me, as happens with the disappearance of something unpleasant. Not smelling is less intrusive than smelling. Only last week, when I passed a steel curl of pee, I thought: where is the pee smell? I sniffed the fresh air gratefully. But now I have reached a new stage: I miss the smell of urine.

It’s like that time I got sentimental passing a Dixi on a hot summer day. It was not the chemical toilet smell itself that thrilled me, but the memory that came to mind. On a festival visit with a boy who was now my ex. At that thought came melancholy.

A city without the smell of pee is empty. Uncanny. In an apocalyptic movie, even without smoking debris, the main character would know something is wrong if the open-air urinals are too clean. There is no more life on the street.

The cause of the missing air can be guessed. Plaslust manifests itself after alcohol consumption, and so the urge to urinate while standing will be greatly reduced since the catering closure. But because of this closure, the seated peeper is now also in danger of disappearing from the streets.

You will say that it was never visible because of the high urination fine: 140 euros. (The time a woman challenged that fine after a public urination session in the heart of Amsterdam, the judge ruled that she should have squatted in a public urinal.) But I mean it less literally. If you want to pee while sitting during a walk, there is nowhere to go. Public unisex toilets are too few, a reader wrote in this weekend NRC: “The Netherlands is not really a guide country when it comes to public toilet capacity.” The cafes are closed, the museums are closed. And so the urban dweller with a small bladder has little choice but to stay at home.

This week, museums are temporarily transformed into sports halls, theaters are turning into hair salons. It is hoped that there will also be art centers that will offer themselves as public toilets. Museum toilets are unsurpassed – an acquaintance once bought a Museum card because she always had good sanitary facilities within walking distance.

British biologists recently succeeded in using DNA from the air to analyze which species live in zoos. It didn’t surprise me, because zoo air can even be analyzed purely by smell – you can recognize penguins by their fishy poo smell, in a gorilla enclosure you hold your breath. But the news had a sad corona undertone. I imagined parents giving their child a bottle of zoo essence. “We can’t go to the elephants, but here’s some giraffe smell.”

How long until you can determine from museum air which paintings are hanging there? Until politicians recommend test tubes during the umpteenth lockdown? Enjoy some culture.

Gemma Venhuizen is a biology editor at NRC and writes a column here every Wednesday.