Estefanía Colmenares shyly admits that she does not feel comfortable becoming the news. In a border city shaken by all kinds of violence, a week has passed since the director of The opinion, the Cúcuta newspaper, reported the threats that unknown people sent to her cell phone, in which they put a price on her head and declared her a military objective. “She took on a dimension that I didn’t expect,” she notes, grateful about the avalanche of solidarity that the episode aroused. They made it public, she wrote at the time, to endorse her commitment to journalism, to the truth and to investigations that help combat corruption. “This touched a lot of nerves,” she concedes in her office, alluding to the murder of her grandfather. “With a background like that, anything is taken seriously.”

The newspaper has been operating for more than half a century in a heritage house with brick tiles and green walls in the center of the capital of Norte de Santander, the emblematic Quinta Yesmín, but everyone knows this place simply as ‘the corner of The opinion’. Its history has been marked by pressure and threats. At the entrance, guarded by a couple of police officers in these dizzying days, stands a bust in memory of Eustorgio Colmenares, one of the founders of the newspaper, shot in 1993 while he was director by the ELN guerrilla in a crime declared against humanity.

Guerrillas, paramilitaries, drug traffickers and criminal gangs have for decades plagued the main Colombian city on the turbulent border with Venezuela, full of ‘trails’ through which all types of contraband have historically flowed. A few kilometers away is Catatumbo, the region with the highest concentration of coca crops in the world.

It is not easy to make complaints in a small city, where everyone knows everyone. With the regional elections of October 29 on the horizon, The opinion has investigated the irregularities surrounding the hospitalization of former mayor Ramiro Suárez, who retains his electoral influence despite being convicted of homicide. From the 11th floor of the Erasmo Meoz University Hospital, where he was confined, he participated in politics. A dozen visitors paraded there in a hand kiss that included former councilor Leonardo Jácome himself, the leader in the race for Mayor of Cúcuta, according to the list he published. W Radio. “His presence here gave him greater ability to manage the campaign,” says Colmenares.

“Cúcuta and Norte de Santander are crying out for national attention,” he warned in a editorial The viewer, another newspaper that has suffered firsthand the violence of organized crime. “To the wave of violence, attacks, allegations of corruption and the risk that a person convicted of homicide will appoint mayor and governor, there is now added the terrible threat against Estefanía Colmenares,” he noted when calling for the encirclement of The opinion and to all journalists who work in regions plagued by violence.

It’s been weeks of turmoil. Thanks to media pressure, Ramiro Suárez was removed from Erasmo Meoz and transferred back to Bogotá. First to a hospital and then back to La Picota prison, the same place where he began to pay his sentence. This week there was also an unexpected asset forfeiture operation due to acts of corruption against two former mayors – Donamaris Ramírez and César Rojas – and other former officials, including Isabel Márquez, Ramiro Suárez’s partner. The measure included, among others, his own house where he remained under house arrest for a year. The consequences in a rarefied political campaign are still unpredictable.

“In recent weeks we have received very serious cases of individual or collective threats against journalists, as retaliation for their coverage of the elections they are doing. The alerts are adding to the testimonies of several reporters who feel that these are the most violent elections in the last 12 years,” warns Jonathan Bock, director of the Foundation for Freedom of the Press (FLIP). “It is in this scenario that the threat against Estefanía is framed, which is really a threat for her newspaper to stop publishing about Ramiro Suárez Corzo.”

Ramiro’s influence

Ramiro, as everyone calls him, is serving a 27-year sentence for the murder of lawyer Alfredo Enrique Flórez, a crime carried out in October 2003 by the paramilitaries of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) to “repay him a favor,” according to It appears in court documents. Suárez saw the victim as an obstacle to his aspirations for the Mayor of Cúcuta, a position for which he was elected that same month for the period 2004-2007. He obtained nearly 130,000 votes, a figure that no other candidate has been able to match. Although its rise coincided with the fierce paramilitary attack of the Catatumbo Block in Norte de Santander, where they inaugurated the practice of disappearing the bodies of their victims in crematorium ovens, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) rejected their submission to transitional justice in 2021. for not making contributions to the truth.

A worker, mechanic, taxi driver and neighborhood leader before becoming a politician, Suárez has also been a rare example of charisma and populism. The judicial troubles that landed him in prison twice during his term did not affect his popularity. Many remember it with nostalgia for some infrastructure works, the arrival of shopping centers or even for the first and only title of Cúcuta Deportivo, a team that usually wanders between the first and second divisions of Colombian soccer. Since then, in the midst of entering and leaving prison, he remained an electoral baron, projected his influence on hiring and maintained political quotas in different administrations.

The city feels adrift. “Today we are suffering the consequences of the convergence of many expressions of illegality, and the lack of government response,” summarizes Wilfredo Cañizares, human rights defender and director of the Progresar foundation, which accompanies 155 social leaders threatened in the last three years. in Norte de Santander, 78 of them in Cúcuta. He points to a huge debt indeed. “Ramiro knows the sins of the majority of the political class, because he has participated in those sins,” he reasons. “He knows everyone’s secrets, and forces them to move with him. It is not the political power that he has, it is what he knows.”

From many different shores they reject the atmosphere of anxiety. “The threats represent returning to the dark city of the 1990s,” when it was shaken by more than one assassination, says Francisco Unda, the regional manager of the National Association of Businessmen (ANDI). “It is very important that there is debate and discussion of ideas, unanimity is not healthy and generates a feeling of a single party,” he laments.

Cúcuta seemed resigned to living under Ramiro’s long shadow, election after election, with his support becoming the winning card of each contest. The trend seemed to break four years ago, when Jairo Yáñez, from the Green Alliance, won by surprise, an engineer with an anti-corruption speech who positioned himself as “the old man with the megaphone”, without the large clans detecting his rise. But his lack of political experience has taken its toll. “The mayor’s role was one of rupture and not consolidation,” defends Elisa Montoya, a political strategist who was key in Yáñez’s triumph, about the palpable wear and tear of his Administration. “The shift from politicking to a more decent government is at stake today,” she adds.

The confusing electoral scenario is not encouraging. In the crowded and fragmented race for Mayor, with 14 candidates, only a few names stand out. Leonardo Jácome, with the undisguised support of ‘ramirismo’, and also that of several traditional parties, scores with 17% of voting intention in the survey published last weekend by the newspaper Time. He is followed with 14% by another former councilor, Jorge Enrique Acevedo, who four years ago allied himself with Ramiro, then in La Picota, but lost by surprise to Yáñez. The third is Juan Carlos García Herreros (9%), from the Democratic Center, while Sergio Maldonado, who seeks to continue Mayor Yáñez’s project, appears lagging behind in the rear car. 22% of those consulted still do not know who to choose.

On the façade of the Erasmo Meoz hospital they briefly installed an enormous banner with the message “No more government by Skype.” He was referring to the way in which Ramiro Suárez has governed for years in a foreign body, whether from prison in Bogotá, from his now confiscated house in Cúcuta or from the hospital. It was the same phrase from another famous banner installed on the façade of the Mayor’s Office itself in 2018. The person responsible for that first cry of tiredness against the unusual influence of the convicted former mayor was Francisco Javier Cuadros, who at that time aspired to the Chamber and was later Secretary of Government of Yáñez. Those were the years when, during the César Rojas Administration, Ramiro Suárez appeared on screen at all types of meetings called by Mayor’s Office officials, connected from La Picota, to give orders. Five years later, that cry is valid again.

