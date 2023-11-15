The head-on crash between his car and another traveling in the opposite direction was fatal for Dr. Gaetano Paolo Caprio: he was 74 years old

A very serious loss has shaken the city of Faenza and Lugo, due to a terrible head-on accident which occurred at lunchtime yesterday, Tuesday 14 November. Two cars collided head-on for reasons yet to be ascertained and one of the two motorists, Dr Gaetano Paolo Caprio, he didn’t make it to survive. She was 74 years old.

More blood on Italian roads, due to yet another road accident which unfortunately decreed, in this case, the death of a person.

The very violent accident occurred around 12.30 yesterday on the Circonvallazione road in Faenza.

Two vehicles were involveda Land Rover Freelander and a Volkswagen T Roc, in which two men aged 54 and 74 years were traveling.

The two cars collided for reasons yet to be ascertained frontally. The Land Rover was destroyed and planted in the center of the road. The T Roc, however, was thrown off the road.

They immediately intervened on site 118 medical rescuers, who focused their attention on the two motorists. In particular on the driver of the Volkswagen, whose conditions immediately appeared desperate.

Nothing to do for Gaetano Paolo Caprio

Unfortunately, despite resuscitation attempts, for the 74 year old there was nothing that could be done. The traumas were too serious and, as local newspapers reported, caused him to die instantly.

The other drivera 54-year-old from Solarolo, was transported in serious condition at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena.

The victim’s name was Gaetano Paolo Caprio, he lived in Lugo di Romagnain the province of Ravennahe was, as mentioned, 74 years old and worked in Faenza.

It was a highly respected and experienced doctorspecialized in Gastroenterology and oncology and since 1972 he has worked in the gastroenterology and endoscopy operational unit of the ASL of Ravenna, at the Faenza hospital.

The crash occurred near the Ivo Sassi stele roundaboutdedicated to blood donors.

In addition to 118, the police and firefighters obviously intervened on site. The Carabinieri carried out all the reliefs of the case and will try to clarify the dynamics of the accident. According to what emerged in the first place, it seems that the Land Rover invaded the oncoming lane.