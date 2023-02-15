EARLE, Arkansas — The shoe factory closed and the supermarket folded. So did the neighbors whose old houses were now falling apart. Earle High’s top students often headed off to college and decided their hometown didn’t have enough to lure them back.

Jaylen Smith, 18, might as well have left. Instead, when he graduated from high school last year, he stayed in Earle, a small town where his family has lived for generations.

Not only that, but he ran for Mayor. And he won.

“Why would I have to go anywhere else to be big when I can be big here in Earle, Arkansas?” Smith said. He was sitting at his new desk in the Mayor’s office, but not sitting still as he signed papers and answered a constantly ringing landline and cell phone.

Earle’s population has shrunk from over 3,000 in the 1990s to about 1,800 today. But the city has received a shot of optimism since Smith won the mayoral race in early December and particularly since he took office on Jan. 1.

His victory made him one of the youngest elected African-American mayors in the United States. And many residents hope that his youthful energy and sense of mission can boost the town’s fortunes, or at least lure a supermarket back to Earle.

The supermarket plan was a pillar of Smith’s campaign, as was beefing up the Earle Police Department so it can operate 24 hours a day.

“I strive for what I want,” he said. “When I was in high school, they always said no to me, but I always insisted because I knew there was someone waiting to say yes to me.”

Not everyone was willing to entrust him with the leadership of the city due to his age and lack of experience. But his supporters argued that this was not just any 18-year-old. It was about Jaylen, the teenager who started wearing suits to school in the third grade and blasts gospel music through his computer speakers. He had also become a fixture at City Council meetings and community events.

Smith, who has two older brothers and a twin, Jayden, “has been old since he was little,” said his mother, Sonya Perkins.

Smith knew he had detractors who were wary of his youth, said DeAveon Holmes, one of his closest friends when he was involved in student government. “He took that as a motivation.”

While Smith was campaigning, he knocked on the door of almost every house in Earle. He followed the Mayors of other Arkansas cities and made video calls with Mayors out of State.

“You have to have the knowledge,” Smith said. “You have to have character. You have to be disciplined.”

He has envisioned running for the state legislature, or even serving as Governor of Arkansas one day.

For now, however, Smith’s attention is on Earle and the often tedious job of running a city. She also has to balance work with her online classes at Arkansas State Mid-South.

“There’s this Bible verse I always use,” Smith said: “Write down a vision, and record it.”

His landline phone rang again. “Mayor’s Office,” she said.

