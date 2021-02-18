A small city in the interior of the state of Saint Paul, in Brazil, began this Wednesday to vaccinate its entire population of legal age as part of an unprecedented clinical study to analyze the impact of large-scale immunization for the control of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the lack of new doses threatens vaccination plans in much of Brazil, the Butantan Institute in São Paulo, which has an agreement with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac for the production of the vaccine, began its ambitious Project S. is to apply in two months the two doses of vaccine to 30,000 of the 50,000 inhabitants of Serrana, a city 300 km from the capital of São Paulo.

For its execution, 60,000 doses of the vaccine were destined CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, with which the most populous state in Brazil began vaccination in January of this year.

“This is not simply a mass vaccination. The study aims to see the effectiveness of vaccination in a community and thereby identify to what extent individual immunization has a collective effect,” explained Ricardo Palacios, director of Clinical Studies of the Institute Butantan.

The health authorities hope that the study, in which more than 500 people work and which should be extended for a year and a half, will allow identify the flux of the virus transmission rate in an immunized population, behavior against new variants of covid-19, the number of people who must be vaccinated to interrupt the circulation of the virus and the economic impact of this strategy.

The governor of São Paulo, Joao Doria (right) and the director of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, explained on Wednesday the objectives of the mass vaccination plan in Serrana. Photo: AP

“It is an unprecedented study in the world,” said the governor of São Paulo, Joao Doria, at a press conference on Wednesday, before the start of the vaccination. And he pointed out that it marks the “victory of Brazilian science.”

“With the efficacy and safety of the Butantan vaccine already proven, the study will now verify the control of the spread of the virus and the reduction of contagion,” he added.

How is the plan

The city was divided into four sectors and the vaccination will be carried out over the next eight weeks at eight schools Township.

Those who will receive the injection are all those over 18 years with the exception of pregnant women, lactating women and people with serious illnesses.

Dimas Covas, director of the Butantan Institute, associated with the São Paulo government, explained at the press conference that Serrana was chosen for this study, which represents the first experience of mass vaccination in Brazil. for being a small city, having a good hospital structure, being close to a research center and due to its high incidence rate of covid-19.

The church and an aerial view of Serrana, the city of the state of San Pablo where an unprecedented trial will be carried out on mass vaccination to count the Covid-19. Photo: AP

According to the Institute’s calculations, the first results of the project will be available within 12 weeks.

Serrana registers a rate of 5,248 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, currently the highest rate among São Paulo municipalities, said Covas.

Since the start of the pandemic a year ago, this city has registered 2,367 cases and 52 deaths. Brazil already registers more than 240,000 deaths and almost 10 million infections.

In just over a month, more than 5.5 million Brazilians (2.6% of the country) have been immunized with CoronaVac and the vaccine developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford.

“We are very optimistic about participating in a research project that can serve as a parameter for confronting covid-19 not only in Brazil, but in the world,” Serrana mayor Léo Capitelli told the EFE agency.

Workers at the Butantan Scientific Institute, in São Paulo, pack doses of the coronavirus vaccine that it produces together with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac. Photo: REUTERS

Lack of dose and campaign at risk

However, exactly 30 days after the start of the national vaccination campaign, on January 17, the lack of new doses threatens the continuity of immunization in part of the country.

At a time when Brazil is experiencing its most intense peak of the pandemic, on the verge of 10 million infected and with more than a thousand deaths a day, at least six of the 27 capitals of the country, including Rio de Janeiro, were forced to suspend vaccination due to the absence of antigens.

Authorities and experts attributed the paralysis and the slow progress of national vaccination to the lack of planning and management of the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

The National Confederation of Municipalities denounced that the Ministry of Health “has repeatedly ignored” the mayors and did not carry out the necessary steps to acquire antigens because “their command did not believe in vaccination as a way out of the crisis.”

So far, the Ministry of Health has distributed 12 million doses (2 million from the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca and 10 million from Coronavac), an amount that was enough to vaccinate about 5.5 million people, equivalent to just over 2.5% of the 212 million inhabitants of the country.

At this rate, Brazil would only be able to vaccinate 70% of its population in 2024, although experts consider that the process could be accelerated from next week, when the first batches of locally manufactured vaccines will be distributed.

In that sense, the São Paulo governor announced this Wednesday that Butantan will deliver 3.4 million doses of Coronavac to the Ministry of Health starting next Tuesday, which will allow cities to resume their immunizations, while 46 million vaccines must be ready until April.

Political and logistical problems

Added to the shortage of antidotes – a problem common to several countries in the world – are other factors, such as the lack of logistics, the government’s delay in presenting a national immunization plan and the judicialization of vaccination, since several related issues the immunizers went to court.

“Our health network was not prepared or trained, even though we knew for at least half a year that we would have to carry out these vaccination campaigns. There was a lack of planning, there was a lack of logistics, and that delayed the entire process,” the president explained to EFE. of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Juarez Cunha.

However, he assessed that Brazil “has space and capacity” to advance rapidly in vaccination, especially thanks to the National Immunization Program, considered a world benchmark and which has the autonomy to apply more than two million doses daily.

“Once there are supplies, we have vaccines available and enough personnel to assist health professionals, the program has everything to take off,” said Cunha.

Source: AFP and EFE

CB