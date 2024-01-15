Mayor of Voronezh: a state of emergency was introduced due to the fall of UAV debris into a house on Teplichnaya

A city emergency mode was introduced in Voronezh for prompt decision-making in connection with the fall of a downed Ukrainian drone (UAV) and debris entering a residential building on Teplichnaya Street. This was announced by the mayor of the city Vadim Kstenin in Telegram-channel.

“A commission will work on the damaged house and its neighbors, as well as on the territory, to assess the damage to both real and movable property,” Kstenin specified. According to him, specialists examined the house and came to the conclusion that the engineering systems remained in working order.