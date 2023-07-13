Citizen student Reem Rashid won first place in the 34th International Biology Olympiad, which was recently organized by the Ministry of Education. Biology from different countries of the world.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, said: “We are proud of the inspiring Emirati girl, Reem, for being the first Emirati woman to win the International Biology Olympiad, and establishing an honorable model for the Emirati girl, and new dimensions of distinction and brilliance. And perseverance and efforts of teachers and their commitment and dedication to professionalism, and the level of leadership of the education system in the country, and its keenness to arm young people and support them with the skills that enable them to excel and succeed in various forums.

The International Biology Olympiad is the most important international competition in the field of biology, and a platform that attracts the best student talents in this field from all over the world. The UAE succeeded in hosting this Olympiad for the first time in the Arab world.

For her part, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi, affirmed the Ministry’s keenness with its strategic partner, the United Arab Emirates University, from the moment the UAE hosted the International Biological Olympiad, to prepare in advance, through the institutionalization of a real and effective partnership, for the exit of this Merit in an honorable manner befitting the reputation and prestige of the UAE, and commensurate with the importance of this most prominent event on the global stage, by creating the ideal environment for competition, intensive preparations for media, information technology and logistical services, as well as training about 200 postgraduate students and university professors to prepare and support the implementation Managing theoretical and practical tests for the Olympiad, and training 200 volunteers on the mechanism of providing the necessary organizational support for the success of the Olympiad activities.

The activities of the 34th edition of the International Biology Olympiad, which is the most important international competition in the field of biology, witnessed many intensive tests that challenged the students’ knowledge and critical thinking skills, as well as workshops that contributed to enhancing the spirit of friendship, cultural exchange, and intellectual growth among the participants.