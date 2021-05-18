A 55-year-old citizen sustained moderate injuries as a result of a run over accident while crossing the road from the pedestrian crossing, opposite the fish and vegetable market in Fujairah, the day before yesterday, and was transferred to Fujairah Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Fujairah Police, Colonel Saleh Abdullah Al-Dhanhani, told «Emirates Today» that the operation room received a report of a run over accident, the day before yesterday, and immediately the police and national ambulance cars went to the scene of the accident, and the injured was transferred to Fujairah Hospital for treatment. .

He pointed out that the necessary measures have been taken against the driver of the vehicle, a citizen (72 years old), as he did not adhere to traffic regulations that secure pedestrian safety while crossing the road, and prioritizing their crossing. Al-Dhanhani explained that excessive speed, preoccupation with other than the road, lack of attention, and crossing places not designated for pedestrian crossing are among the most important causes of trampling accidents, pointing to the need to take into account children and adults while crossing the road, adding that the safety of pedestrians on the road is a shared responsibility between road users and pedestrians.

For its part, a traffic statistic issued by the Statistics Yearbook of the Emirate of Fujairah confirmed that the rate of run over accidents in the emirate decreased during the past year, by 3%, by 32 accidents, compared to 33 accidents in 2019.

The statistic showed that 10 thousand and 135 traffic accidents were recorded last year, in which the deterioration accidents reached 146 accidents and 31 crashes, while 165 accidents with animals were recorded, and five accidents were classified as others, and the percentage of traffic indicators at the rate of traffic accidents per 1000 people reached 34.4, and two deaths Per 100 thousand people.

Six people died as a result of traffic accidents, including four citizens, while 157 people were injured.





