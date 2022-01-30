A large number of those invited to the wedding of Ali Salem Al Ameri’s son, in Al Khalidiya area in Al Ain, participated in an initiative that is the first of its kind to be held during a wedding ceremony, which included a blood donation campaign, in response to the national campaign entitled “With blood, we bless you, our homeland,” in cooperation with the Blood Bank. The Central Bank in Al Ain, in the presence of a former member of the National Council, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Cancer Society, Dr. Salem Mohammed bin Rakad Al Ameri, the head of the International Criminal Police Organization “Interpol” and the Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, and the former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Salem Rashid Al-Saadi Dr. Muhammad Muslim bin Ham, head of the volunteer team, “Aounak Ya Watan”, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the “We Are All Emirates” Association, Muslim Salem Muhammad bin Ham Al-Amiri.

The Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Health Company, Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, praised the noble initiative of the Ali Salem Al Ameri family, which aims to support the strategic stockpile of the blood bank’s needs, stressing that “the UAE has succeeded in dealing with the exceptional circumstances of the Corona pandemic through a set of initiatives, to As well as a package of instructions and laws aimed at reducing the impact of the pandemic on society in its various sectors, and providing comprehensive health care services for all in the context of broad national efforts to push the health care sector’s march towards development.

The father of the groom, Ali Salem Al Ameri, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the attendance and blood donors on the occasion of the wedding of his son, Salem, stressing that the people of the Emirates respond to the call of the nation on all occasions and stations, and are overwhelmed with joy and happiness by giving, sacrifice and volunteering in the national duty even during family and family events such as wedding parties, praising With the efforts of the medical staff at the Al Ain Blood Bank of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, they responded to this idea, which is being held for the first time in a wedding ceremony, emphasizing the principles of human giving and social responsibility.

For his part, Adviser Dr. Ali Al-Ansari, who oversaw the organization of the campaign, said that the aim of the humanitarian and voluntary initiative is to spread the culture of blood donation among young citizens and residents to meet the needs of patients and urgent health cases in hospitals. Al-Ansari thanked those who flocked to congratulate the groom and share his joy within the precautionary and preventive measures and measures to avoid the Corona virus, and then donate blood on this social occasion, and they all hope that the campaign will continue and become a phenomenon that emerges on all occasions throughout the year to serve the sick and injured.

It is reported that the groom and his father were the first blood donors in this campaign during the wedding ceremony.



