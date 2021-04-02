Citizen Bashayer Al Naqbi said that her studies, family ties, her work and being a girl have not prevented her from volunteering in the service of the country for more than six years, during which she completed 400 volunteer hours, noting that she supported the UAE’s efforts to combat the Corona virus through her presence in the vaccination center in Sharjah. Affiliated to the Ministry of Health, as part of the “Takatuf” volunteer team, which falls under the umbrella of the Emirates Foundation, along with the medical and nursing staff, to meet the nation’s call, support efforts to confront the Coronavirus, and limit its spread.

She explained to Emirates Today that she joined the Takatof team as a volunteer six years ago when she was 18 years old, coincidentally by coordinating an annual event in the Emirate of Fujairah, although she is a resident of Sharjah, as it was a condition for the student to graduate by having 100 volunteer hours. She continued to volunteer due to her admiration for volunteer work, as she polishes her personality and develops her skills, until she is now a leader of Takatuf volunteer teams. She indicated that she is currently studying media at the College of Technology in Fujairah, and at the same time she is working in an unstable position at “Al Ansari Exchange” in the communication service, noting that she faced many challenges in coordinating study, volunteering and work, but thanks to her family’s support and strong will, she was able to overcome These challenges and overcoming them, pointing out that it aspires to complete its national volunteer journey to advance this field, which all groups have come to intend and want to enter, stressing that it is on land that deserves to be served even if it is free of charge.

She explained that she volunteered in many community awareness campaigns and events, such as Ramadan Aman, the Emirates Tour, the World Cup, Sharjah Heritage Days, and in the examination tents for “Corona” and centers providing the vaccine against “Covid-19”.

She added that “my presence in the team of volunteers and workers of the civil defense line in the centers providing the vaccine stems from my conviction of the importance of community solidarity at such times,” indicating that it is ready to serve the state, support it, and support its efforts at any time it needs it.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

