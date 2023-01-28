A citizen student at the Model Secondary School for Boys in Sharjah has come up with a way to convert waste and food waste into bioplastic, in order to preserve the environment and benefit from waste in a practical way.

The project supervisor, Ayat Tawfiq Al-Nimr, told “Emirates Today” that “the method that the student, Saif Ibrahim Karam, came up with, allows us to benefit from waste and food waste in finding environmentally friendly plastic.”

And she continued, “We called the project Bioare, and we received great support from the school principal, Khaled Al Muhairi,” adding that “the implementation of the project took four months.”

She explained that it aims to replace many traditional types of plastic with new types of waste sources, such as carbon dioxide and food waste, in the manufacture of bioplastics with a high degree of flexibility and low cost, to be used in various industries to address the challenge of climate change and environmental pollution.

And Al-Nimr continued, “We participated in the project in the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival organized by the Ministry of Education, at (Expo 2020 Dubai), among the best 100 student projects in the festival, and won second place in the young scientist competition accompanying the festival, in the biological sciences and environment category.” She pointed out the importance of contributions to benefiting from the elements of the environment in a safe and sustainable manner, in line with the country’s orientation towards sustainability, stressing that the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival is a successful initiative to present students’ ideas on many issues in various fields, including the environment, to encourage students to interact with society. And to foster the desire to support its development in them.