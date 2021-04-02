Mwatana student created a robot to help follow up patients, especially senior citizens who cannot move from their places without the help of other people, and the robot facilitates their lives and quickly meets their needs.

Student Alia Al-Suraie said, to “Emirates Today”, that most of the elderly patients cannot go to hospitals, especially in the circumstances of the Corona pandemic, as they are the most vulnerable groups to infection with the virus, and therefore I thought of a method that enables doctors to follow the patient’s condition. At the same time, it helps the patient to take medicines on time, in addition to helping him alert others that he needs help.

She explained that the “robot” is linked to the computer in the doctor’s office, through a special system, through which the robot monitors the patient’s condition and transmits it to the doctor, especially with regard to several matters, including measuring blood pressure, diabetes and temperature, which are monitored by sensors in the “robot.” »Through a device installed on the patient’s hand.

She pointed out that the “robot” reminds the patient of the dates of taking the drug, as the name of the drug and the picture of its package appear on a special screen on the specified dates, and in the event that the patient suffers a disturbance in the rate of pressure or sugar, the “robot” sends notifications automatically to the phones of the patient’s relatives, which are registered. in the memory. Al-Suraihi stated that the “robot” consists of sensors, a phone, an Arduino, with a power device, and is linked to phones and other devices wirelessly through a special system, which is provided with the required information and specific destinations.

