The “Robot Doctor” project for a citizen student from the Sharjah Children’s Center won the gold medal at the “International Science and Innovation Olympiad” hosted by Indonesia last December, and also won the silver medal at the “Asian Exhibition for Innovative Sciences and the Environment” on February 5th.

The student, Ali Hamid Al-Loghani, told “Emirates Today” that he named his project the Doctor Robot, and was inspired by the “A doctor for every citizen” initiative.

He explained that the main goal of the project is to preserve and save the patient’s life as soon as possible, and to follow up his condition through this innovation, especially clinical cases that need care. It is easy for the doctor to follow the patient “online” through an application on smart phones, and treats the patient while he is at home among his family members.

Al-Loughani stated that the project aims to preserve the health of patients by providing medical consultations around the clock, contacting the doctor at any time and anywhere, quickly responding to emergencies, and informing the doctor, through the use of the “Internet of Things” system, stressing that innovation reduces costs The patient’s stay in the hospital, because the device (the robot) is provided inside the patient’s home.

Al-Loughani stated that “the Internet of things and artificial intelligence” contribute to the follow-up of the patient’s condition by the consultants within 24 hours.



