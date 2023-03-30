A 50-year-old fell ill with lymphoma twice, and his condition was classified as complex. Then he underwent a bone marrow transplant in the country and recovered from the disease permanently.

In detail, a medical team at Burjeel Medical City succeeded in performing a successful bone marrow transplant for a 50-year-old citizen, and the citizen was suffering from an active tumor in the lymph gland, which affected him for the second time, as his condition is considered complicated by the type of ferocious disease, and his health condition also required him to undergo chemotherapy sessions. Then he underwent a bone marrow transplant.

The Director of Oncology Services at the hospital, Prof. Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, said that the hospital is working to develop the cancer sector in the country, by providing distinguished medical expertise, and various modern treatment methods for cancer patients for all citizens and residents with the disease, to support the patient’s psychological state by staying with his family. .

For his part, the consultant of hematology and marrow transplantation at the hospital, Dr. Baiju George, stated that the patient was suffering from a relapse after his recovery from lymphoma, and it was found during the examination and evaluation that he was suffering from severe weakness in lung function, and the autologous bone marrow transplantation was the best treatment for his condition, but it It is considered dangerous because the tumor returned several years after the previous treatment, and after advising him it was decided to proceed with the transplantation process, and a special medical plan was developed so that his lungs would not be damaged during the operation, and after completing the surgery he left the hospital after 15 days, and now the patient is in good health and continues his examinations Continuously and periodically, as follow-up is part of the self-cultivation process.

For his part, citizen Buti Saeed Muhammad Al-Mansouri said that he had cancer twice, the first in 2018, and the second at the end of last year, and the doctor advised him to travel for a bone marrow transplant outside the country, but while searching for a hospital that would perform a bone marrow transplant, he found a number of successful experiences in a hospital. Barjeel, which prompted him to stay for treatment inside the country alongside his family back home, and to cancel the idea of ​​traveling for treatment abroad.